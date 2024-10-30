Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

This film marks Yan’s latest feature directorial venture, promising her unique narrative approach alongside an impressive cast and production team.

Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega are reportedly in talks to lead the upcoming art-world thriller The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan, acclaimed for her work on Birds of Prey and Dead Pigs.

As reported by Deadline, the film centers on a gallerist embroiled in a high-stakes scheme involving a deceased artist at Art Basel in Miami. Directed by Cathy Yan, who co-wrote the screenplay with James Pedersen, the film will be produced by Natalie Portman and her producing partner Sophie Mas through their company, MountainA.

The production team also includes Jonathan King, Ash Sarohia, Tom McCarthy, Rae Baron, Sophie Mas, and Zola Elgart Glassman.

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist?

The details about Jenna Ortega’s role has been kept under wraps. There is no information available as of now.

Speaking of the movie, if finalized, The Gallerist would unite Portman, recently praised for her performance in May December, with Jenna Ortega, whose latest role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice saw remarkable success, earning over $400 million worldwide. The collaboration of Portman, an established actor and producer, with Ortega, considered one of Hollywood’s “top emerging stars,” is expected to draw considerable attention, making this a potential major project.

This film marks Yan’s latest feature directorial venture, promising her unique narrative approach alongside an impressive cast and production team. Portman, Ortega, and Yan are all represented by CAA, while Pedersen and McCarthy are represented by Gersh.

ALSO READ: When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY  

celebrity news hollywood jenna ortega Natalie Portman the gallerist Trending news
