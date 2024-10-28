When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
20th Century Studios has unveiled the first look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the biographical film Deliver Me From Nowhere. Known for his role in The Bear, White portrays the American music legend in a story focused on Springsteen’s life and career.

In the photos shared on X (formerly Twitter), White is seen with the signature shaggy hairstyle and youthful look of Springsteen, dressed in a red plaid shirt paired with a black leather jacket—reminiscent of Springsteen’s style in his early days.

Alongside the photos, the studio announced that Deliver Me From Nowhere is set for release in theaters in 2025.

The film, currently in production, delves into the making of Springsteen’s groundbreaking 1982 solo album Nebraska, with White taking on vocal performances as Springsteen.

Director Scott Cooper shared his inspiration for the film, noting how Nebraska’s raw and poignant reflection on resilience had a significant impact on his artistic vision. He explained that the film seeks to bring this impactful story to life with a faithful and uplifting portrayal, based on Warren Zanes’ in-depth narrative of Springsteen’s journey.

The cast also includes Succession’s Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, who worked closely with Cooper in the film’s early development. Landau expressed his excitement over White’s casting, calling it “perfect” and describing his reaction to Strong’s casting as his own character as “dying and going to heaven.”

Other notable cast members include Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, along with Odessa Young, Johnny Cannizzaro, and Paul Walter Hauser from Black Bird.

Fan Reactions

