Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Where Was Salman Khan Heading To From The Airport With Heavy Security? Bollywood Star Spotted Amid Death Threats

On the professional front, Salman recently made a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey in this cop action film starring Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan was seen at Kalina airport in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon as he departed for the shoot of his upcoming action film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. This comes just days after reports revealed that Salman had started filming despite receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He flew out of Mumbai under tight security.

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Salman is shown exiting his car at the airport. He sported a casual outfit consisting of a sky-blue t-shirt paired with grey ripped jeans, complemented by black shoes, a black cap, and dark sunglasses. He was accompanied by his security team as he entered the airport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for Sikandar, eagerly anticipating the film’s release. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2025, featuring Salman in the lead role.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal, with Sharman Joshi reportedly joining the cast as well.

On the professional front, Salman recently made a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, where he reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey in this cop action film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. His appearance was a huge hit with fans, who were thrilled to see him back on the big screen.

Before that, Salman was seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, which was released during Diwali last year.

