In addition, there are reports that Cruise is in early discussions with Paramount to potentially revisit other projects, such as Days of Thunder and a possible third Top Gun movie. According to a source, the next project will depend on which script materializes first, with Cruise in talks about both iconic films.

The long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, led by Tom Cruise, may be approaching its final chapter with the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8. As the series nears its 30-year mark, reports suggest that this film could be the last in the beloved franchise.

Fans of Cruise, who have admired his dedication to performing intense stunts over the years, are awaiting the film with a mix of excitement and nostalgia, especially as rumors circulate that he might step away after this installment.

Will Tom Cruise Die In Mission: Impossible 8?

Launched in 1996, Mission: Impossible has grown into an iconic series. Despite the recent release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One not meeting box office expectations, loyal fans remain optimistic.

However, sources close to the project, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, indicate that Cruise and the studio may be considering wrapping up the franchise with the eighth film. As of now, no official announcement has been made, and details are still under wraps pending the release of a trailer or other promotional materials.

In addition, there are reports that Cruise is in early discussions with Paramount to potentially revisit other projects, such as Days of Thunder and a possible third Top Gun movie.

According to a source, the next project will depend on which script materializes first, with Cruise in talks about both iconic films.

Simon Pegg, a co-star in the Mission: Impossible series, recently mentioned that Mission: Impossible 8 is nearly complete, hinting that the trailer might be released soon, possibly accompanying a major upcoming film. This trailer could provide more clarity about the film’s status or confirm whether the rumors about the series’ conclusion are true.

What Is Mission: Impossible’s Budget?

The Mission: Impossible action films are inspired by the 1966 TV series created by Bruce Geller. The first movie debuted in 1996, propelling Tom Cruise into international fame as an action star and establishing a highly successful franchise. To date, the series has earned around $4.09 billion worldwide, becoming one of Cruise’s most popular projects.

However, Mission: Impossible 7, which released in 2023, had a lukewarm box office performance, largely due to stiff competition from Barbie and Oppenheimer, both of which dominated the summer and eclipsed many releases, including Cruise’s major action thriller. Notably, MI 7 became the first in the series to earn Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

According to a recent report, Mission: Impossible 8 is seeing production costs soar, reportedly nearing $400 million due to delays, especially from the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Unlike previous installments, MI 7 ended on a cliffhanger, breaking from the franchise’s tradition of self-contained stories that viewers could enjoy without needing to follow previous films.