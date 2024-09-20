Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
‘Who Am I Now After The Kids?,’ Asks Eva Mendes As She Opens Up About Motherhood

Earlier in August, Mendes revealed on Instagram that, as a mother, she cannot leave the house without stuffed animals as her daughters love them. "It's all they want!," she mentioned."

Actor Eva Mendes has been associated with several remarkable projects, however, after becoming a mother, her priorities changed and she focused on her family. Recently, she appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and spoke about motherhood, reported People.

Mendes is mother to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8, whom she shares with partner Ryan Gosling. During the conversation, Barrymore told Mendes, “I felt a little lost when I had kids, in the sense where I was like, I don’t really know how to do that job and be other people. What was it for you, may I ask?”.

“Yeah, I felt, I actually didn’t feel lost. I felt very clear but then I felt lost, if that makes sense,” Mendes replied, adding, “Then when it was like the cliche of, ok well, who am I now after the kids can survive on their own?”

She continued, “I mean, they’re only 8 and 10, but you know what I mean? They don’t need me every second, it’s a little different. But I love talking to my girls about anything so I feel very fulfilled.”

Earlier in August, Mendes revealed on Instagram that, as a mother, she cannot leave the house without stuffed animals as her daughters love them. “It’s all they want!,” she mentioned, reported People.

Mendes has been part of several other projects, including ‘The Other Guys’, ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ and many more. However, to fulfil her responsibility as a mother and to raise her two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, she took a break from acting.

(With Inputs From ANI)

