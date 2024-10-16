Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Victoria’s Secret has made a significant comeback after a six-year hiatus, and this year’s fashion show is making headlines! Why? For the first time ever, Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani walked the runway as transgender models, marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s evolution and response to calls for diversity and inclusivity of all, irrespective of their gender.

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio, a Brazilian model, is no stranger to breaking barriers. She made history as the first openly transgender model to be featured on the cover of Vogue in 2017. Since then, Valentina has worked with various high-profile fashion brands, using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and representation in the fashion industry.

At the Victoria’s Secret show, she wowed the audience in a stunning black bikini set adorned with sequins, styled with embellished stilettos and signature VS wings crafted from exaggerated black bows. Her glam look was completed with teased blonde curls and striking makeup, embodying the classic Victoria’s Secret angel aesthetic while also bringing her unique flair to the stage.

Alex Consani

Joining Valentina on the runway was Alex Consani, another groundbreaking model making waves in the fashion world. Alex has built a name for herself through her dynamic modeling work and her advocacy for trans visibility and inclusion in the industry.

For the show, Alex dazzled in a sequin-embellished sleeveless bra top and matching bikini bottoms, showcasing her confidence and style. The striking star-adorned blue wings and her vibrant glam makeup featuring pink eyeshadow highlighted her personality, making her a standout on the runway.

A New Era for Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has faced criticism in the past for its lack of inclusivity. In a statement, the brand emphasized their desire to reflect the modern era, saying, “We want to make this year’s show inclusive and will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, and entertainment, all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today.”

Both models not only walked the runway but also stood as symbols of a larger movement towards acceptance and representation in fashion.

The presence of Emira D’Spain, another transgender model who sat in the front row at the show, further underscores Victoria’s Secret’s new direction.

Overall, the presence of Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show celebrates diversity. It paves the way for future generations of models, emphasizing the importance of inclusion in a space that has long been criticized for its lack of representation.

ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga