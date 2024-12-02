Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage





Puerto Rican music icon Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, has revealed that he and his wife of over two decades, Mireddys González, are getting divorced. The reggaetón star shared the news via an emotional statement on Instagram Stories on Monday, December 2.

Daddy Yankee’s Emotional Announcement

“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” he began. Daddy Yankee explained that, despite months of efforts to save their marriage, González had filed for divorce. “Today, my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys,” he said.

The artist, who shares two grown children with González, noted that his faith in Christ had been his refuge throughout the challenging period. “This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process,” he stated. He added that his focus now is on maintaining stability for himself, his children, and the legacy built during their years together.

Daddy Yankee thanked those who had supported them and requested privacy during this difficult time. “I know this news may surprise many,” he concluded.

A Relationship Rooted in Partnership

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González were high school sweethearts and married for over 20 years. González not only stood by his side as his wife but also played a critical role in his career, serving as his manager and CEO of El Cartel Records. Daddy Yankee once described her as “the boss” of his music career, highlighting her significant influence.

The divorce announcement comes shortly after a major business milestone for Daddy Yankee. In October, it was reported that Concord, a prominent independent music company, acquired parts of his music catalog. The deal included rights to hit songs such as “Con Calma,” “Gasolina,” and his contributions to “Despacito.”

Daddy Yankee has also been vocal about his spiritual journey, which he opened up about during his farewell concerts in Puerto Rico in late 2022. Reflecting on his life, he shared, “For many years, I tried filling a void in my life that no one could fill. I have to confess that those days are over, and someone was able to fill that void. I realized that for everyone, I was someone, but without Him, I was no one.”

Despite the end of their marriage, Daddy Yankee expressed gratitude for the time he shared with González. “I am grateful for the blessings, values, and love we experienced as a family, which will remain our priority,” he said. Both he and González are now focusing on navigating this new chapter in their lives with dignity and respect.

MUST READ: How Did Korean Actor Park Min-Jae Die? 32-Year-Old Actor Was In China When The Tragedy Struck 

