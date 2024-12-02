How Did Korean Actor Park Min-Jae Die? 32-Year-Old Actor Was In China When The Tragedy Struck

A memorial service for Park Min-jae is being held in Room 9 at the funeral hall of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital. The funeral is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on December 4.

Actor Park Min-jae has tragically passed away at the age of 32.

According to a report by Expots News on December 2, Park Min-jae suffered cardiac arrest in China on November 29. His social media page now bears a poignant message believed to be shared by his sibling: “My beloved brother has left us to rest in peace. I hope as many people as possible remember and honor him.” This heartfelt message has deepened the sense of loss among his fans.

Big Title, Park Min-jae’s management agency, expressed their sorrow through an official statement on social media, describing him as a talented and passionate actor. The agency shared that he was now “going to heaven,” mourning his sudden departure.

Rest in Peace Park Min Jae as Youngchan here (black shirt) 🌺🌺 🙌🙌 He passed away today because of cardiac arrest.#MyDamnBusiness #MyDamnBusinessEp6pic.twitter.com/f3l5Dcj2uI — boy_yob987 (@boy_yob987) December 2, 2024

Hwang Joo-hye, CEO of Big Title, also conveyed her grief, recalling how Park had planned a month-long trip to China. She lamented, “It’s incomprehensible, so absurd… Min-jae, we still have no words. I don’t know how to process this.” She thanked him for his contributions and apologized, saying, “Endlessly… Actor Park Min-jae. I won’t forget these five words.”

Park Min-jae was known for his roles in dramas such as Mr. LEE, Look! He Appeared in Deborah, Goryeo-Gran War, and As Long as He Raised His Finger. His untimely demise has left the entertainment world and his fans in mourning.