Thursday, December 19, 2024
Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Mona Alam’s case highlights the increasing need for stricter actions against cyber harassment and character assassination. As social media continues to grow, such campaigns pose significant threats to personal and professional reputations.

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

In recent months, several Pakistani social celebrities have been targeted with fake explicit videos circulating online. The latest victim of this online defamation campaign is Mona Alam, a prominent news anchor and host of Question Hour with Mona Alam on Hum News.

Mona Alam addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a screenshot of the fake video and denouncing the claims. She stated, “This woman’s objectionable video is being spread by petty haters on social media, claiming it’s me.” Mona clarified that the woman featured in the video is a known criminal and provided proof by sharing a genuine screenshot of the individual.

Filing a Complaint Against Cyber Harassment

To counter the false allegations, Mona Alam filed a formal complaint with the Additional Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime wing in Islamabad. Along with the complaint, she submitted links to social media posts and WhatsApp messages where the fake video had been circulated.

In her statement, Mona emphasized, “My character is spotless, and all those campaigning against it will face the music.” She further revealed that several senior journalists were also targeted with the video via WhatsApp.

Wave of Similar Attacks on Celebrities

This incident is part of a larger trend in which Pakistani influencers, including Maryam Faisal, Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira Mohammad, and Imsha Rehman, have faced similar character assassination campaigns. Most of these videos have been debunked as fake, and the victims have spoken out to refute the allegations.

Call for Action Against Online Harassment

Mona Alam’s case highlights the increasing need for stricter actions against cyber harassment and character assassination. As social media continues to grow, such campaigns pose significant threats to personal and professional reputations.

This ongoing issue has sparked public discussions about accountability and the need for improved cybercrime prevention mechanisms in Pakistan.

