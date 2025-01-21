At just 16 years old, Iain Armitage has made his mark as the richest child actor in the world, earning an impressive $60,000 per episode for his work in Young Sheldon.

At just 16 years old, Iain Armitage has made his mark as the richest child actor in the world, earning an impressive $60,000 per episode for his work in Young Sheldon. With a net worth surpassing $6 million, the young actor has achieved what many seasoned stars can only dream of, cementing his place as a Hollywood success story.

Iain Armitage’s Breaking Through with Young Sheldon

Iain Armitage first captured the hearts of audiences when he was cast as Young Sheldon in the prequel to the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He was only nine years old when he began working closely with Jim Parsons, who portrayed the adult version of Sheldon Cooper in the original series.

From the very beginning, Armitage’s talent was evident. During the first season of Young Sheldon, he earned $30,000 per episode. With each subsequent season, his pay increased significantly, reflecting his growing prominence. By seasons four and five, he was earning $50,000 per episode, and by season six, his paycheck had risen to $60,000 per episode.

Iain Armitage’s Financial Success and Comparisons to Co-Stars

Armitage’s current net worth of $6 million puts him among the wealthiest young actors in Hollywood. While he trails behind his Young Sheldon co-star Annie Potts, who has a net worth of $8 million, and Jim Parsons, whose staggering net worth of $160 million overshadows the rest of the cast, Armitage’s achievements are remarkable for someone his age. Parsons, who earned over $1 million per episode during the final seasons of The Big Bang Theory, continues to be a mentor and source of inspiration for the young actor.

Iain Armitage’s Life Beyond Young Sheldon

Iain Armitage’s success extends beyond his role in Young Sheldon. He has also showcased his versatility in other projects, including his role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies. Additionally, he lent his voice to the animated movie Scoob! and will reprise his role in an upcoming holiday special.

In a memorable moment of his career, Armitage even appeared in a 2018 episode of The Big Bang Theory, portraying a younger version of Sheldon Cooper. This performance further tied him to the character that has defined much of his young career.

Other Young Stars Making Waves

While Iain Armitage leads the pack as the richest child actor, others are not far behind. Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, now 17, holds the second spot on the list with a net worth of $2 million. Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay, known for his breakout role in Room alongside Brie Larson, also boasts a net worth of $2 million at just 18 years old.

Tremblay’s career has been marked by a variety of roles, including appearances in Before I Wake, Wonder, and the comedy hit Good Boys. Like Armitage, these young stars are carving their paths in the competitive world of Hollywood.