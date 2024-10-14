Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
we-woman

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Big Brother 2024, the 26th season, concluded with an exciting finale that had viewers on the edge of their seats as the winner was finally revealed. On Sunday, Chelsie Baham, known for their clever strategy and gameplay, was crowned the 2024 champion.

Throughout the season, Chelsie skillfully maneuvered through the complex dynamics of the house, excelling in both physical challenges and social interactions. Their ability to form and break alliances proved crucial in securing victory. In the finale, the jury, made up of former contestants, faced the tough decision of choosing between Chelsie Baham, Makensy Manbeck, and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

The grand finale not only highlighted the contestants’ abilities but also sparked significant social media activity, where fans showed their support for their favorites throughout the season. Viewership data indicates that this season was one of the most-watched in the show’s history, solidifying Big Brother’s enduring popularity.

Prize Money: How much did Chelsie Baham win?

Chelsie emerged victorious in Big Brother 2024, taking home a $750,000 prize. The jury was unanimous in their decision to award her the win. Makensy Manbeck, as the runner-up, received a $75,000 prize.

Additionally, Tucker Des Lauriers was chosen by fans across the country as America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning a $50,000 prize. Season 26 has left a lasting impression on fans, leading many to wonder what surprises the next season will bring.

Chelsie spent the first month of the game carefully constructing a flawless, layered strategy, only to see it unravel with two consecutive evictions. However, she made a remarkable comeback, orchestrating a house flip, persuading her allies to make significant moves on her behalf, and securing multiple HoH wins, tying a game record. In her final speech to the jury, she described herself as multifaceted, like a diamond that could be appreciated from any angle. The jury ultimately valued her gameplay at $750,000.

Big Brother 2024 runner-up

Makensy gained significant momentum during the first week, securing a power advantage and starting a flirtatious alliance. However, her position quickly crumbled, forcing her to fight for survival in the prejury phase. She managed to stay in the game by winning key competitions, a recurring theme throughout her gameplay. At the same time, she aligned with Chelsie and Cam, taking control of the latter part of the season. Makensy won the Final HoH and let her loyalty influence her decision, opting to compete alongside the stronger player in the final. Unfortunately, this proved to be another poor strategic choice, leading to a unanimous jury loss.

Filed under

Big Brother Big Brother 2024 runner-up Big Brother 26th season Chelsie Baham
