Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Mumbai police have lodged a case of sexual harassment against actor Sharad Kapoor based on the allegations of a 32-year-old actress and producer from Goregaon. Known for his roles in popular films like Josh, Lakshya, and Dastak, Kapoor has denied the claims, calling them false and baseless.

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Mumbai police have lodged a case of sexual harassment against actor Sharad Kapoor based on the allegations of a 32-year-old actress and producer from Goregaon. Known for his roles in popular films like Josh, Lakshya, and Dastak, Kapoor has denied the claims, calling them false and baseless.

The Allegations

According to the complainant, who runs a production house and creates social media reels, she began receiving messages on Facebook three months ago from a user claiming to be Sharad Kapoor. After ignoring the messages initially, she eventually requested a video call to confirm the person’s identity.

On November 26, Kapoor allegedly video-called her, stating that he wanted to collaborate professionally. The two exchanged mobile numbers, and Kapoor shared a location he claimed was his office. Upon visiting the address later that evening, the complainant found herself at Kapoor’s residence instead.

Inside the house, an elderly housekeeper opened the door and directed her to Kapoor’s bedroom, where she allegedly encountered him naked. The complainant claimed Kapoor made inappropriate advances, insisting she come inside and hug him. When she refused, Kapoor reportedly hugged and groped her, prompting her to flee.

WhatsApp Obscene Material

Later that evening, Kapoor allegedly sent the complainant obscene material, including a photo and a link, along with a voice note claiming the photo was of his girlfriend. He also reportedly used vulgar language in subsequent messages, as per the FIR.

Police Investigation

Following the incident, the complainant filed a case at the Khar police station. Kapoor has been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (word or gesture to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Police confirmed that no arrest has been made yet, as the charges carry a punishment of less than seven years. They have, however, issued a notice requiring Kapoor to appear for questioning.

Kapoor Denies Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Kapoor stated that he was not in India during the time of the alleged incident, claiming to be in New York. “These allegations are false. I have met this woman only once. My representative will cooperate with the authorities,” he added.

Justice is yet to prevail as authorities continue their investigation. The case has sparked significant media attention, reflecting concerns over safety in professional environments, especially in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Filed under

bollywood actor Goregaon actress complaint harassment allegations mumbai police Sexual harassment case sharad kapoor

Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM To Be From BJP, 2 Deputy CM From Others, Confirms NCP Chief Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra CM To Be From BJP, 2 Deputy CM From Others, Confirms NCP Chief Ajit...

Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Padyatra In South Delhi: Security Concerns Raised

Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Padyatra In South Delhi: Security Concerns Raised

Shocking Truths About Bengaluru Hospital: 3 Major Issues Lokayukta’s Report Revealed

Shocking Truths About Bengaluru Hospital: 3 Major Issues Lokayukta’s Report Revealed

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Entertainment

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox