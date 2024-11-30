Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Mumbai police have lodged a case of sexual harassment against actor Sharad Kapoor based on the allegations of a 32-year-old actress and producer from Goregaon. Known for his roles in popular films like Josh, Lakshya, and Dastak, Kapoor has denied the claims, calling them false and baseless.

Mumbai police have lodged a case of sexual harassment against actor Sharad Kapoor based on the allegations of a 32-year-old actress and producer from Goregaon. Known for his roles in popular films like Josh, Lakshya, and Dastak, Kapoor has denied the claims, calling them false and baseless.

The Allegations

According to the complainant, who runs a production house and creates social media reels, she began receiving messages on Facebook three months ago from a user claiming to be Sharad Kapoor. After ignoring the messages initially, she eventually requested a video call to confirm the person’s identity.

On November 26, Kapoor allegedly video-called her, stating that he wanted to collaborate professionally. The two exchanged mobile numbers, and Kapoor shared a location he claimed was his office. Upon visiting the address later that evening, the complainant found herself at Kapoor’s residence instead.

Inside the house, an elderly housekeeper opened the door and directed her to Kapoor’s bedroom, where she allegedly encountered him naked. The complainant claimed Kapoor made inappropriate advances, insisting she come inside and hug him. When she refused, Kapoor reportedly hugged and groped her, prompting her to flee.

WhatsApp Obscene Material

Later that evening, Kapoor allegedly sent the complainant obscene material, including a photo and a link, along with a voice note claiming the photo was of his girlfriend. He also reportedly used vulgar language in subsequent messages, as per the FIR.

Police Investigation

Following the incident, the complainant filed a case at the Khar police station. Kapoor has been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 79 (word or gesture to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Police confirmed that no arrest has been made yet, as the charges carry a punishment of less than seven years. They have, however, issued a notice requiring Kapoor to appear for questioning.

Kapoor Denies Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Kapoor stated that he was not in India during the time of the alleged incident, claiming to be in New York. “These allegations are false. I have met this woman only once. My representative will cooperate with the authorities,” he added.

Justice is yet to prevail as authorities continue their investigation. The case has sparked significant media attention, reflecting concerns over safety in professional environments, especially in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute