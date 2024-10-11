Home
Why Was Charleston White Arrested In Texas?

Earlier this year, White stated he would ensure Boosie Badazz was incarcerated for threatening a promoter. He claimed Boosie had intimidated a promoter to prevent White from performing in Baton Rouge, the rapper's hometown.

Why Was Charleston White Arrested In Texas?

Charleston White was arrested in Texas on Thursday (October 10) for assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals. According to Tarrant County records, the cruelty charge involved killing, poisoning, or causing serious injury to an animal without the owner’s consent.

White is currently held at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth, and bond amounts for his charges have not been disclosed.

This arrest is somewhat ironic, as the internet provocateur was previously arrested for similar charges in 2023. White often taunted rappers, asserting that he could have them jailed.

Earlier this year, White stated he would ensure Boosie Badazz was incarcerated for threatening a promoter. He claimed Boosie had intimidated a promoter to prevent White from performing in Baton Rouge, the rapper’s hometown.

“I’m waiting for the FBI to send me the right kinda number, n###a, ‘cause I’m finna make a report on your m############ ass,” White stated. “The man called your name specifically. The promoter specifically said your m############ name, Lil Boosie. He implemented you and implicated you. B#### ass n####, you finna go back to jail. You gon’ be on yo knees. Them knees finna be bleeding again, diabetic freak.”

White also had a feud with Tia Kemp, a controversial social media figure and the mother of Rick Ross’ oldest son.

“[She] is a horrible Black mother,” White claimed. “Her public words towards her son’s father affect the child! This is one of the main reasons I chose not to have a child with a Black woman! She’s emasculating her male son by publicly shaming the father of her son! She’s a disgrace as a Black mother.”

Kemp responded by saying White would regret discussing her, and their feud involved dragging their children into the dispute, which violated Instagram’s community guidelines on bullying and harassment.

