Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Why Was Joe Budden Naked In A Hallway? Rapper And Podcaster Charged For Standing Completely Nude In Front Of A Neighbor’s Apartment

Why Was Joe Budden Naked In A Hallway? Rapper And Podcaster Charged For Standing Completely Nude In Front Of A Neighbor’s Apartment

On Monday, December 31 rapper Joe Budden was charged with lewdness following a complaint from a neighbor who alleged seeing him “completely naked” outside their apartment.

The Edgewater Police Department in New Jersey reported the incident, which occurred on December 4. According to the police statement, officers responded to a resident’s call about a man standing nude outside their apartment door.

The resident, who recognized the man as their neighbor, 44-year-old Joseph Budden Jr., was alerted by their Ring doorbell camera. The video reportedly showed Budden attempting to enter a code into the resident’s keypad multiple times before returning to his own apartment across the hall.

Police Chief Donald A. Martin emphasized in a press release that the charges are merely allegations and that Budden is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Response from Joe Budden’s Attorney

Budden’s attorney, Nima Ameri, criticized the police chief’s decision to release a public statement, calling it unnecessary and biased. Speaking to TMZ, Ameri said Budden is disappointed by the press release, noting that Budden has been waiting for his own cross-complaints against those involved to be addressed.

Ameri alleged that the chief’s actions appear to be racially motivated and aimed at gaining publicity. “The allegations are minor and did not result in an arrest,” Ameri stated, expressing confidence that Budden would clear his name in court. He also pointed out that disorderly conduct charges rarely garner public statements, suggesting Budden’s celebrity status and race may have influenced the decision.

Earlier this month, Budden referenced the situation on The Joe Budden Podcast. He attributed the incident to sleepwalking, explaining, “I just sleepwalked somewhere I shouldn’t have… You know how I sleep—completely naked.”

Despite the charge, Budden and his legal team remain confident in their ability to resolve the matter in court.

