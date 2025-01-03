Toxicology results showed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

Fernando Madeo, the lawyer representing Braian Paiz, a 24-year-old former hotel waiter accused of being involved in Liam Payne’s death, claims that his client will not face jail time.

Paiz, who is alleged to have provided drugs to Payne, has been described as the victim of a “witch hunt” as investigators seek answers regarding the tragic death of the One Direction star.

What Did Liam Payne’s Lawyer Say?

Madeo strongly criticized the charges against Paiz, which stem from the singer’s fatal fall from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024. The lawyer argued that the accusations were false and pointed out that authorities are unjustly trying to frame innocent individuals.

He emphasized that Paiz had not sold drugs to Payne and accused officials of violating constitutional rights in their attempt to find someone to blame.

While Paiz admitted to using drugs with Liam Payne on October 14, he has consistently denied being a drug dealer. According to Madeo, recent reports claiming that Paiz refused to testify were false.

He clarified that they had provided a comprehensive statement to address the allegations, explaining Paiz’s side of the story.

Charges Against Other Individuals

Paiz is one of five individuals charged in connection with Payne’s death. He and Ezequiel David Pereyra, 21, are accused of supplying cocaine to the singer. If convicted, they could face prison sentences ranging from four to 15 years.

Meanwhile, three hotel employees, including Roger Nores (Payne’s friend), have been charged with manslaughter, facing potential sentences of one to five years.

Legal Situation Surrounding Liam Payne’s Death

Judge Laura Bruniard has stated that evidence points to Paiz and Pereyra supplying drugs to Payne on two occasions. Additionally, hotel staff allegedly created an “unacceptable risk to his life” by moving him to a room when he was already in a vulnerable state. Investigators also claim that Nores failed in his responsibility to care for Payne.

Toxicology results showed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

As the case unfolds, the legal implications for all those involved continue to develop, with Payne’s family seeking justice for his untimely death.