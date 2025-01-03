Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Toxicology results showed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

Will Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Walk Free Out Of Jail? Hotel Waiter’s Lawyer Makes A Daring Claim

Fernando Madeo, the lawyer representing Braian Paiz, a 24-year-old former hotel waiter accused of being involved in Liam Payne’s death, claims that his client will not face jail time.

Paiz, who is alleged to have provided drugs to Payne, has been described as the victim of a “witch hunt” as investigators seek answers regarding the tragic death of the One Direction star.

What Did Liam Payne’s Lawyer Say?

Madeo strongly criticized the charges against Paiz, which stem from the singer’s fatal fall from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024. The lawyer argued that the accusations were false and pointed out that authorities are unjustly trying to frame innocent individuals.

He emphasized that Paiz had not sold drugs to Payne and accused officials of violating constitutional rights in their attempt to find someone to blame.

While Paiz admitted to using drugs with Liam Payne on October 14, he has consistently denied being a drug dealer. According to Madeo, recent reports claiming that Paiz refused to testify were false.

He clarified that they had provided a comprehensive statement to address the allegations, explaining Paiz’s side of the story.

Charges Against Other Individuals

Paiz is one of five individuals charged in connection with Payne’s death. He and Ezequiel David Pereyra, 21, are accused of supplying cocaine to the singer. If convicted, they could face prison sentences ranging from four to 15 years.

Meanwhile, three hotel employees, including Roger Nores (Payne’s friend), have been charged with manslaughter, facing potential sentences of one to five years.

Legal Situation Surrounding Liam Payne’s Death

Judge Laura Bruniard has stated that evidence points to Paiz and Pereyra supplying drugs to Payne on two occasions. Additionally, hotel staff allegedly created an “unacceptable risk to his life” by moving him to a room when he was already in a vulnerable state. Investigators also claim that Nores failed in his responsibility to care for Payne.

Toxicology results showed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

As the case unfolds, the legal implications for all those involved continue to develop, with Payne’s family seeking justice for his untimely death.

ALSO READ: Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

Filed under

hollywood news Liam Payne

Advertisement

Also Read

FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

FBI Warns Of Copycat Potential After Deadly New Orleans Attack

Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Mike Johnson Secures House Speakership On First Ballot After GOP Revolt

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message...

Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale: Companies Gear Up For Legal Battle

Biden Blocks U.S. Steel Sale: Companies Gear Up For Legal Battle

Is Mike Johnson Failing The Test? Here’s How Much Votes He Need To Remain As House Speaker

Is Mike Johnson Failing The Test? Here’s How Much Votes He Need To Remain As...

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The Truth

Did Angelina Jolie Call Brad Pitt A Liar Just Days After Divorce Settlement? Here’s The

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns $54,000

Brazilian Model Is ‘Sick’ Over Internet’s Mentality After Her 19-Year-Old Assistant Goes On OnlyFans, Earns

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox