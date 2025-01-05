Nicki Minaj is under legal scrutiny as Detroit police request an arrest warrant in connection with allegations of assault and battery made by her former manager, Brandon Garrett. The case is now under review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Incident Details: Alleged Assault During Tour

The incident reportedly occurred in April 2024 during Minaj’s concert tour. Garrett, who was Minaj’s day-to-day manager at the time, claims the altercation took place in her dressing room after a performance. According to the lawsuit, Minaj became furious when she discovered that Garrett had arranged for someone else to pick up her prescription.

Garrett alleges that Minaj screamed at him in front of other staff, slapped him on the right side of his face, and struck his wrist, causing documents to fall from his hands. He also claims she made verbal threats, saying, “You’re finished. You’ve ruined your life, and I’ll make sure you never amount to anything.”

Arrest Warrant Request Under Review

Detroit police have reportedly submitted an arrest warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor is now reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges will be filed. The final decision rests with the prosecutor.

Garrett Seeks Compensation for Emotional Distress

In addition to pursuing criminal charges, Garrett is seeking damages for the alleged assault, battery, and emotional distress caused by the incident.

Nicki Minaj’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

Nicki Minaj’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, has strongly refuted the claims, labeling the allegations as “false and frivolous.” Burstein stated, “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations.”

He added, “If the lawsuit is as reported, it is completely baseless. We are confident this matter will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

As the Prosecutor’s Office deliberates on the case, the legal battle between Nicki Minaj and her former manager continues to unfold. Fans and observers await further updates as both sides present their arguments.

ALSO READ: How Did Angelina Jolie’s Mother Die? Actress Recalls How She Stepped Into Hollywood Only To Support Family