Will Prabhas-Led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ At Worldwide Box Office? | Exclusive

‘Kalki’ 2898 AD, which hit screens on June 27, has emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews with critics praising the stellar performances. It has already collected Rs 950 crore globally so far and exceeded expectations. This has left fans eager to know whether it will be able to beat the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’.

Will Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Outperform Pathaan at the Worldwide Box Office?

The Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has taken the global box office by storm and emerged as a game-changer for Indian cinema. Given its phenomenal performance, there is a distinct possibility of it surpassing the lifetime collection of ‘Pathaan’, which grossed Rs 1050 crore during its full run. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, the film might be able to beat the Shah Rukh Khan-led film in a few days.

“This is possible. The film has already done more than Rs 950 crore globally and still has some legs in Hindi. It will slow down with new releases arriving this week but it should be able to reach the mark in another 10 odd days,” he told News X.

Interestingly, the Prabhas-fronted ‘Salaar’ had outperformed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ when the two films clashed at the box office last year.

All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a selfish bounty hunter, and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film revolves around the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s dream project stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Anil George, Anna Ben, Saswata, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ actor plays Supreme Yaskin, the antagonist, in the biggie. He has limited screen time in the film but will have a meatier role in its sequel.

The film opened in theatres on June 27 and is playing in theatres worldwide.