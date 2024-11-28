Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi has been a much-discussed project in his lineup. Although the official release date is yet to be confirmed, the makers have been keeping the excitement alive by sharing updates about the film.

Currently in its post-production phase, the team recently announced the start of dubbing work with a ceremonial puja. Actor Arav, who plays a significant role in the film, was the first to begin dubbing. Lyca Productions shared photos from the studio on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, captioning the update:

“VIDAAMUYARCHI dubbing began with a pooja ceremony today! #VidaaMuyarchi #EffortsNeverFail.”

This announcement has further heightened anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release. In another update, Lyca Productions had earlier revealed a poster featuring Regina Cassandra with the tagline, “Bravery knows no bounds.”

The poster also hinted at the presence of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan with their silhouettes subtly included. Earlier, the makers unveiled a vintage-style poster showcasing Ajith standing behind Trisha as she sits in a chair, further building intrigue around their on-screen pairing.

Produced by A Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, Vidaamuyarchi boasts a stellar cast including Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra. The technical crew features N. B. Srikanth handling the editing, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music, adding a thrilling touch to the action-packed narrative.

Will Shreyas Talpade Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi?

Shreyas Talpade, known for his impeccable comic timing, is once again lending his voice to Allu Arjun’s iconic character, Pushpa. Having previously voiced the National Award-winning character in Pushpa: The Rise, Shreyas is set to reprise this role in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

However, speaking of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, it is not yet confirmed whether Shreyas Talpade has been roped-in for the ambitious project or not. Shreays has been receiving several offers for dubbing, but since he has become a voice synonmous to Allu in Hindi, it is not known which actor will dub for Ajith for the audience in north.

Shreyas recently opened up about his experience of dubbing for the sequel, the challenges involved, and how he approached the character’s evolution in this much-anticipated film sharing that the sequel amplifies everything audiences loved about the first part.

“Pushpa 2 is definitely bigger and better than Pushpa 1. His attitude, confidence, and overall persona have reached a new level, reflecting his transformation from a rising force to someone who rules. Despite this growth, the character retains a certain vulnerability, which makes him relatable and intriguing,” he explained.

MUST READ: Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?