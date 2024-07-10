YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces 'Baby Rathee Expected in September'

Dhruv Rathee, a prominent figure on YouTube known for his insightful commentary on social and political issues, shared a heartwarming update with his followers on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, he and his wife Juli Lbr announced that they are expecting their first child together, affectionately referred to as ‘baby Rathee’, due to arrive in September.



The announcement was accompanied by a series of tender photographs capturing moments of joy and anticipation. Juli, radiant in a chic grey bodycon dress, gently cradled her baby bump in one image, while another showed the couple beaming with happiness, their excitement palpable. The series culminated with a photo of Juli proudly displaying her growing bump, symbolizing their journey towards parenthood.



In a simple yet heartfelt caption, Dhruv and Juli shared the news with their followers, stating, “Baby Rathee coming in September.”



The announcement swiftly resonated across social media platforms, eliciting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Followers expressed their happiness for the couple, showering them with blessings and warm wishes. “Great news Dhruv. Many congratulations to you guys,” wrote one follower, while another commented,“Big congratulations to you both!” Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing their joy for the soon-to-be parents.



For the record, for many people especially those from India, Dhruv Rathee is a popular YouTuber specializing in socio-political analysis of events in India. Also, he has another channel for his travel and has a variety of contents to post for his viewers.



In early 2021, Dhruv shared to his fans his wedding to Juli as a part of his travel vlog series which was a major step for both of them. After living together for seven years, the couple got married and had a wedding ceremony that was held in Vienna, Austria, among the family and friends only. Then they also had a Hindu ritual ceremony and they continued to enjoy the moment of their togetherness.