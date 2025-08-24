LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents

Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents

ICE is undergoing a major expansion with 10,000 new deportation officers, updated training, and new gear to handle rising confrontations. Special units and legal training are being scaled up as part of a push linked to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

ICE is expanding rapidly, with 10,000 new hires planned, new training methods, and tougher tactics amid a surge in confrontations and controversial arrests. (Photo: X/@ICEgov)
ICE is expanding rapidly, with 10,000 new hires planned, new training methods, and tougher tactics amid a surge in confrontations and controversial arrests. (Photo: X/@ICEgov)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 21:44:13 IST

As immigration enforcement takes center stage in American politics again, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is undergoing its most aggressive expansion in years. Under a renewed push by President Donald Trump’s administration, ICE is ramping up hiring, training, and enforcement measures across the country, according to a recent report published by CNN.

Deportation officers from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit are responsible for identifying, arresting, and removing non-citizens from the US soil who are not authorised to stay in the country, including those whove been ordered removed by immigration judges, overstayed visas, or reentered illegally.

Heres a breakdown of four major ways ICE is scaling up.

1. Massive Hiring Surge Underway

According to the report, ICE is pushing to add 10,000 new deportation officers to its existing force of 6,500 by the end of the year.

We have already received 121,000 applications, Acting Director Todd Lyons told the American media network, while adding that many of them are former officers.

With $76.5 billion in new federal funding, including nearly $30 billion earmarked for staffing, the agency has launched a new recruiting website, introduced signing bonuses of up to $50,000, the report said. Additionally, it has also started appearing at career expos.

Training, the report said, will take place at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Georgia‘s Brunswick, where ICE is seeking to more than double its number of instructors.

Caleb Vitello, head of ICE training, told CNN that in order to speed up the process, the federal agency has dropped Spanish-language requirements, trimming five weeks off training. Vitello, the report said, also wants recruits to train more directly at field offices.

2. Preparing for Violent Confrontations

With a reported increase in arrests, the US federal agency is also seeing more conflict. From January 21 to August 5, ICE reported 121 assaults on its officers, in a seemingly sharp rise from 11 cases during the same period last year.

Right now were seeing and we are having to adapt to all different scenarios that we were never trained for in the past, Lyons said, per CNN.

ICE is reportedly issuing gas masks and helmets to new agents and deploying security teams to accompany arresting officers.

We are not gonna allow people to throw rocks anymore, Lyons further said, adding, “We are going to have our own agents and officers there to protect the ones that are actually out there making that arrest.

