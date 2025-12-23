Sonam Kapoor’s Stunning Looks Styled by Anamika Khanna

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the finest fashion-forward actresses in the industry, and she’s served looks like no one else. While she’s been the muse for some of the biggest designers, her collaborations with Anamika Khanna have always turned heads, and interestingly, she also calls her a ‘creative powerhouse’, which is true to the T.

Kapoor has worn AK couture for several major events, and today, we are going to skim through a few of them, which continue to be iconic!

8 Times Sonam Kapoor And Anamika Khanna’s Fashion Collabs Turned Heads

When a designer finds their muse, it’s as if they always get their fashion right, and that’s exactly one such duo that Sonam and Anamika are. They’ve managed to serve ‘lewks’ while creating memorable fashion moments, and right here is a celebration of exactly that!

Hand-painted couture





Sonam wore this hand-painted couture look from Anamika, and well, it’s such a conversation starter. The milky white satin fit with those tassels, along with the painted pop of colour, just looked like it’s straight out of a glam red carpet moment.

The cape blended well with the dress, and the bustier looked as stunning as ever, with a colour combination that screamed all things fashion. As for her overall look, she did a sleek hairdo, diamond studs and a hasli-like neckpiece in pearls. It must be noted that this look is inspired by Cecil Beaton’s portrait of Mrs Rhoda Cameron Clarke.

Glam for London Fashion Week





No one does couture like Anamika Khanna, and this half-and-half piece is rather interesting in every possible way. Right from the sculpted drapes to the hand-painted jacket to the belt and the layering with black trousers just works beautifully together.

The outfit completely stood out, along with the bold choices she made for her jewellery as well as footwear, and truly, this has to be one of the finer looks on this list.

All-white in desi





Another very elegant look from Sonam’s gold mine of an Instagram account is this airy-white kaftan paired with pyjamas that just went perfectly well. Right from the work on the bodice to the golden zari border on the sleeves, this one’s for the books.

She styled the look up with kundan jewellery and a pearl choker, while the jutti, as well as the payal, added to the vibe of the overall look. This could easily be a solid inspo for wedding guest fashion!

Silver and white lehenga





This one’s from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities, and it continues to be an absolute favourite because of the overall look, along with the beauty that lies in the lehenga. Right from the floral work on the lehenga to the scalloped dupatta and, of course, the pop of colour with green emeralds added every bit of the X-factor to this look.

No one does elegant desi looks like Anamika styling Sonam, for sure!

Pastel fit







Pastels have always been a thing in Indian wear, at least it feels like they’ve been it forever now, and this cape set from Anamika is proof that she just gets it right every single time. This pastel set with the pop of colours here and there was quite a shift as compared to the typical yellow for a Haldi ceremony, but like always, she proved to us why she always stands out.

The jewellery and hair weren’t overpowering the look and it just made sense that she let the outfit do the talking!

Jacket-culotte set

Sonam wore this Anamika signature multi-coloured print jacket-culotte for an event during Pride Month back in 2019, and it continues to be such a high-fashion look. Right from the knee-high boot heels to the oxidised jhumkas and a sleek hairdo, it just went well with the theme and was truly a shift from the regular fashion looks celebs often opt for!

The IT girl saree look









Sonam captioned this look, “Subtlety is not one of my virtues,” and it only held every bit true because what is that jacket and the way it matches the saree is truly one of the few times that a reimagining of the traditional saree truly stood out. Right from the embroidery to the overall curated look, it’s most definitely proof of why they are both the powerhouses of fashion.

A mint blue saree





Another inspo for wedding guest fashion, this saree lives rent-free in our hearts and rightly so. This mint blue saree is a piece of work, and to add to it, the lace borders and the delicate embroidery on the cape-style blouse just help put this look together rather elegantly. The colour is a stunner and organza as a fabric looks rich, doesn’t it?

She kept her makeup rather muted but let the red lipstick do the talking!