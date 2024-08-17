E4M 40 Under 40: Senior Anchor Megha Sharma Honoured at ENBA for Excellence in English Journalism

The ENBA Awards have recognized Megha Sharma, the Executive Editor and Senior Anchor at NewsX, with the prestigious E4M 40 Under 40 Award for her exceptional contributions to English journalism. This accolade celebrates the best in television news and honors broadcasters and industry leaders shaping the future of television broadcasting in India, highlighting Sharma’s remarkable career and influence in the news landscape.

With over a decade of experience across television, print, and digital news, Megha Sharma has established herself as a leading voice in Indian journalism. Her career, characterized by a blend of sharp reporting and comprehensive analysis, is distinguished by her tenure at prestigious media organizations such as Network18, iTV Network, and Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd. Sharma’s academic credentials, including a degree in Commerce from Symbiosis College, Pune, and a Master’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from Symbiosis Institute Of Media And Communication, Pune, further bolster her professional expertise.

At NewsX, Sharma’s role encompasses anchoring, reporting, content strategy, scripting, editing, research, and production. Her broad skill set has enabled her to cover a wide array of topics with depth and accuracy, making her a trusted source of news and analysis. Her recent special segment, #VaKu, which aired exclusively on NewsX, provided a detailed examination of India’s foreign policy and international relationships, showcasing her commitment to insightful and impactful journalism as India marked 75 years of independence.

Sharma’s reporting approach is marked by a strong on-air presence and an ability to engage viewers through thoughtful and detailed coverage. Her work not only informs but also encourages critical thinking about India’s role on the global stage.

The E4M 40 Under 40 Award, recognizing Sharma’s excellence in English journalism, reflects her significant contributions to the field and underscores her status as a leading figure in the industry. This accolade further cements her reputation as a prominent and influential journalist shaping the future of television news in India.