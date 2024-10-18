Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

PrEP, a preventive measure for those at risk of contracting HIV, and self-testing could significantly improve early diagnosis and treatment, the organization emphasized.

Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

The AIDS Society of India (ASI) has called on the government to swiftly integrate HIV self-testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications into national policies and programs aimed at combating the spread of HIV.

PrEP, a preventive measure for those at risk of contracting HIV, and self-testing could significantly improve early diagnosis and treatment, the organization emphasized.

According to ASI, one in five individuals living with HIV in India remain unaware of their status. The World Health Organization (WHO) has advocated for HIV self-testing as a crucial tool in closing the diagnosis gap, particularly among vulnerable populations, since 2019.

Dr. Ishwar Gilada, President-Emeritus of the AIDS Society of India, stressed the importance of ensuring that every person living with HIV is aware of their status. “Achieving this would allow them access to the full spectrum of HIV care and enable them to maintain viral suppression, which is vital for their health and for preventing further transmission of the virus,” he said.

Government data from the National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) 2023 ‘Sankalak report’ reveals that 79% of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India were aware of their condition, with 86% of those on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 93% achieving viral suppression. This means that approximately 63% of all PLHIV in the country were virally suppressed by 2023, falling short of the target of 86% by 2025.

Dr. Gilada noted India’s pivotal role in global HIV prevention, pointing out that around 92% of people globally on antiretroviral drugs rely on medications manufactured in India. However, he highlighted a critical gap: despite these successes, PrEP has not yet been included in India’s National AIDS Control Programme (NACP).

While India has made strides in reducing HIV cases through ART provided at government-run centers, Dr. Gilada warned of a concerning trend. “HIV cases have started rising since 2020, particularly among young people,” he said, urging the government to take action to address this resurgence.

The ASI also flagged alarming statistics on HIV prevalence among key populations in India. Migrants have an HIV prevalence rate four times higher than the general adult population, while truck drivers and central jail inmates face rates five and nine times higher, respectively. Female sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), transgender individuals, and people who use drugs are at even greater risk, with prevalence rates ranging from 9 to 43 times that of the general population.

Given these disparities, ASI is pressing for immediate inclusion of PrEP and self-testing in the national HIV prevention framework to better protect these vulnerable groups.

Also Read: Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Filed under

AIDS goi HIV
Advertisement

Also Read

Haryana Government Launches Free Dialysis Services For Kidney Patients

Haryana Government Launches Free Dialysis Services For Kidney Patients

What Are China’s Two New Schemes To Boost The Stock Market With $112 Billion?

What Are China’s Two New Schemes To Boost The Stock Market With $112 Billion?

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

Why Did US Schools Ban Nearly 10,000 Books In This Year? CHECK IT OUT HERE

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

What Led To The Charges Against Vikas Yadav In The Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot?

World Bank, ADB Commit $1.6 Bn For Andhra Capital Amaravati

World Bank, ADB Commit $1.6 Bn For Andhra Capital Amaravati

Entertainment

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox