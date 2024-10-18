Add HIV Self Testing In Policies: AIDS Society Of India Urges To Government

PrEP, a preventive measure for those at risk of contracting HIV, and self-testing could significantly improve early diagnosis and treatment, the organization emphasized.

The AIDS Society of India (ASI) has called on the government to swiftly integrate HIV self-testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications into national policies and programs aimed at combating the spread of HIV.

PrEP, a preventive measure for those at risk of contracting HIV, and self-testing could significantly improve early diagnosis and treatment, the organization emphasized.

According to ASI, one in five individuals living with HIV in India remain unaware of their status. The World Health Organization (WHO) has advocated for HIV self-testing as a crucial tool in closing the diagnosis gap, particularly among vulnerable populations, since 2019.

Dr. Ishwar Gilada, President-Emeritus of the AIDS Society of India, stressed the importance of ensuring that every person living with HIV is aware of their status. “Achieving this would allow them access to the full spectrum of HIV care and enable them to maintain viral suppression, which is vital for their health and for preventing further transmission of the virus,” he said.

Government data from the National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) 2023 ‘Sankalak report’ reveals that 79% of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India were aware of their condition, with 86% of those on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 93% achieving viral suppression. This means that approximately 63% of all PLHIV in the country were virally suppressed by 2023, falling short of the target of 86% by 2025.

Dr. Gilada noted India’s pivotal role in global HIV prevention, pointing out that around 92% of people globally on antiretroviral drugs rely on medications manufactured in India. However, he highlighted a critical gap: despite these successes, PrEP has not yet been included in India’s National AIDS Control Programme (NACP).

While India has made strides in reducing HIV cases through ART provided at government-run centers, Dr. Gilada warned of a concerning trend. “HIV cases have started rising since 2020, particularly among young people,” he said, urging the government to take action to address this resurgence.

The ASI also flagged alarming statistics on HIV prevalence among key populations in India. Migrants have an HIV prevalence rate four times higher than the general adult population, while truck drivers and central jail inmates face rates five and nine times higher, respectively. Female sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), transgender individuals, and people who use drugs are at even greater risk, with prevalence rates ranging from 9 to 43 times that of the general population.

Given these disparities, ASI is pressing for immediate inclusion of PrEP and self-testing in the national HIV prevention framework to better protect these vulnerable groups.

Also Read: Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?