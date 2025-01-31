Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By 18%- Here’s What To Do!

Studies suggest that processed meats contain nitrates and nitrites, which can form harmful compounds that damage DNA.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By 18%- Here’s What To Do!

cancer risk


Maintaining a healthy diet is essential for overall well-being, but according to a registered dietitian, what we eat can also impact how we age.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nichole, a popular nutrition expert on TikTok, known as @oncology.nutrition.rd, recently shed light on a common food that could elevate cancer risk. She claimed that consuming 50 grams daily of this particular food could increase cancer risk by 18%.

Two Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

In a recent video, Nichole discussed how certain foods can negatively affect health over time. She highlighted two primary culprits that could significantly raise cancer risk:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alcohol – It has been linked to an increased risk of seven different types of cancer.

Processed Meat – Consuming processed meats, such as pre-cooked grocery store meats, is associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer.
Nichole emphasized that while the percentage increase in risk might seem small, the cumulative effect over time can be significant. She noted, “If you think 15% is not a big deal, you probably haven’t experienced cancer firsthand or known someone who has.”

What is Processed Meat and How Does It Affect Cancer Risk?

Processed meat includes any meat that has been cured, salted, smoked, or preserved rather than sold fresh. Some common examples include:

Bacon

Deli ham

Corned beef

Hot dogs

Salami and pepperoni

Studies suggest that processed meats contain nitrates and nitrites, which can form harmful compounds that damage DNA. While eating these foods does not guarantee a cancer diagnosis, regular consumption may increase the likelihood of developing colorectal cancer.

Alcohol and Cancer Risk

Alcohol consumption has also been linked to an elevated cancer risk, particularly because it causes cells to divide more frequently.

The more alcohol a person consumes, the higher their risk of cellular mutations, potentially leading to cancer. However, just like with processed meat, consuming alcohol does not necessarily mean a person will develop cancer—it simply raises the risk over time.

Public Reactions to the Warning

Nichole’s video gained traction online, with many viewers sharing their thoughts and personal experiences. One commenter, battling Stage 4 NHL (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), stated, “This information is extremely important.” Another viewer agreed, saying, “Well said!” Some even debated whether alcohol should even be classified as food.

While eliminating alcohol and processed meat entirely may not be practical for everyone, being aware of their potential health risks can help individuals make more informed dietary choices. Moderation and a balanced diet rich in fresh, whole foods may be key to reducing cancer risk and promoting long-term health.

ALSO READ: Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Filed under

cancer latest health news processed meat

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Labelling Laws On Ultra-Processed Foods Must Be Enforced: Economic Survey 2025 Report

Labelling Laws On Ultra-Processed Foods Must Be Enforced: Economic Survey 2025 Report

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh Devotees During Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh...

Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections

Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

This Is What India Is Sending Into Space With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla In Axiom-4 Mission

This Is What India Is Sending Into Space With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla In Axiom-4 Mission

Entertainment

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox