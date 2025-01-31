Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By 18%- Here’s What To Do!

Studies suggest that processed meats contain nitrates and nitrites, which can form harmful compounds that damage DNA.

Maintaining a healthy diet is essential for overall well-being, but according to a registered dietitian, what we eat can also impact how we age.

Nichole, a popular nutrition expert on TikTok, known as @oncology.nutrition.rd, recently shed light on a common food that could elevate cancer risk. She claimed that consuming 50 grams daily of this particular food could increase cancer risk by 18%.

Two Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

In a recent video, Nichole discussed how certain foods can negatively affect health over time. She highlighted two primary culprits that could significantly raise cancer risk:

Alcohol – It has been linked to an increased risk of seven different types of cancer.

Processed Meat – Consuming processed meats, such as pre-cooked grocery store meats, is associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer.

Nichole emphasized that while the percentage increase in risk might seem small, the cumulative effect over time can be significant. She noted, “If you think 15% is not a big deal, you probably haven’t experienced cancer firsthand or known someone who has.”

What is Processed Meat and How Does It Affect Cancer Risk?

Processed meat includes any meat that has been cured, salted, smoked, or preserved rather than sold fresh. Some common examples include:

Bacon

Deli ham

Corned beef

Hot dogs

Salami and pepperoni

Studies suggest that processed meats contain nitrates and nitrites, which can form harmful compounds that damage DNA. While eating these foods does not guarantee a cancer diagnosis, regular consumption may increase the likelihood of developing colorectal cancer.

Alcohol and Cancer Risk

Alcohol consumption has also been linked to an elevated cancer risk, particularly because it causes cells to divide more frequently.

The more alcohol a person consumes, the higher their risk of cellular mutations, potentially leading to cancer. However, just like with processed meat, consuming alcohol does not necessarily mean a person will develop cancer—it simply raises the risk over time.

Public Reactions to the Warning

Nichole’s video gained traction online, with many viewers sharing their thoughts and personal experiences. One commenter, battling Stage 4 NHL (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), stated, “This information is extremely important.” Another viewer agreed, saying, “Well said!” Some even debated whether alcohol should even be classified as food.

While eliminating alcohol and processed meat entirely may not be practical for everyone, being aware of their potential health risks can help individuals make more informed dietary choices. Moderation and a balanced diet rich in fresh, whole foods may be key to reducing cancer risk and promoting long-term health.