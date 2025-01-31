Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Raftaar's First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Friday, January 31, 2025

Raftaar with first wife Komal Vohra on the left


Rapper Raftaar is now a married man but for the second time. Manraj Jawanda, a well-known fashion stylist and fitness expert, has recently made headlines following speculation about her marriage to popular rapper-singer Raftaar.

The two reportedly tied the knot on January 31, five years after Raftaar’s divorce from his first wife, Komal Vohra. While Raftaar has confirmed the wedding, fans first noticed hints when photos from a wedding venue surfaced, featuring the names “Dilin” (Raftaar’s real name) and “Manraj”.

Videos of the couple dancing at pre-wedding celebrations, along with images of Manraj displaying her mehendi (henna), further fueled the rumors.

Raftaar wedding
Raftaar wedding

Who is Manraj Jawanda?

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Manraj Jawanda has always been passionate about fashion. Her love for styling led her to pursue a BSc degree in Media, followed by a Styling course at FAD International, which helped shape her career.

Eventually, she moved to Mumbai, where she gained recognition as a costume stylist and designer, working on fashion shoots, commercial ads, and TV projects.

Over the years, Manraj has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, collaborating on various projects in styling. Apart from her styling career, she has also ventured into acting, appearing in several music videos alongside Raftaar. The duo has worked together on popular tracks such as:

Kaali Car

Ghana Kasoota

Raskala

Shringaar

Despite her growing influence in the industry, Manraj prefers to maintain a low profile on social media. Her Instagram account remains private, though she has amassed over 5,000 followers.

Raftaar’s First Wedding

Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra in a grand wedding in December 2016. However, the couple parted ways in 2020, following five years of marriage. Apart from his successful career as a rapper and singer, Raftaar is widely known for his appearances on reality TV shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Hustle.

While fans eagerly awaited confirmation of his marriage to Manraj, Raftaar recently posted a cryptic Instagram story featuring a hand-holding emoji and an evil eye emoji, subtly hinting at their relationship.

With Manraj Jawanda and Raftaar’s wedding making waves, fans are curious to learn more about her personal and professional journey. From being a fashion stylist to making a mark in music videos, Manraj continues to rise in the entertainment industry while maintaining a private yet intriguing persona.

Who is Komal Vohra, Raftaar’s First Wife?

Komal Vohra, born in 1992 in Delhi, is a well-known interior designer and stylist. She co-founded Projeto, a Mumbai-based interior design studio. An avid traveler and animal lover, she frequently shares glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle with her 33.1K Instagram followers. Her social media is filled with cherished moments spent with friends, family, and pets.

A lesser-known fact about Komal is that she is the sister of popular television actor Karan Vohra. Karan made his acting debut with the TV show Zindagi Ki Mehek in 2016. He is also known for playing notable roles such as:

Dr. Veer Sahay in Krishna Chali London

Atharv Rana in Imlie

Aryaman Bundela in Main Hoon Saath Tere

Komal and Raftaar’s Love Story That Came to an End

Komal and Raftaar’s relationship began in 2011 with a friendship that soon blossomed into love. After dating for five years, they tied the knot in 2016 in a lavish wedding ceremony, followed by a honeymoon in Paris.

However, their marriage faced difficulties, and they decided to separate before the pandemic. Due to unforeseen circumstances, their divorce was delayed but was officially finalized in October 2022.

In November 2024, Komal found love again and married Tushar Bhatnagar, a Delhi-based lawyer. The wedding was a grand yet intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. She wore a stunning red lehenga, and the ceremony was nothing short of magical.

ALSO READ: No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

