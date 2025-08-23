Boiled Egg vs. Paneer: Which Has More Protein Per Cup?

Boiled eggs and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are both significant sources of protein-rich foods. How good are they when it comes to protein per cup?

Protein Quantities of Boiled Eggs

One cup of boiled eggs is the equivalent of 150 grams or roughly three large eggs. One cup of boiled eggs would yield approximately 18-19 grams of high quality complete protein: eggs provide all nine essential amino acids needed for muscle repair and muscle growth. Eggs are a high quality protein source.

Protein Quantities of Paneer

According to the nutrition label, one cup of paneer (or about 210 grams) will provide about 28 grams of protein. Paneer has casein which digests slowly and can aid muscle recovery and satiety. Paneer will also represent a good source of calcium, and healthy fats and be a good dairy option nutritionally.

So Which is Better?

If only the protein contribution is being compared with a cup of boiled eggs to a cup of paneer, a cup of paneer has more protein than boiled eggs; however, eggs are high quality complete protein (lower in fat). It is challenging to say which is better! It would depend on your dietary practices, if you are lactose intolerant, and/or your nutritional needs. In conclusion, once you determine what protein source you would like to include in a well planned diet, both are quality protein sources.

In conclusion, paneer provides slightly better protein per cup than boiled eggs, but both foods have very good quality protein that contributes to overall health, as well as muscle maintenance.

This article is for informational purposes only. Nutritional values may vary based on preparation methods and portion sizes. Always consult a nutritionist or healthcare professional for personalized dietary advice.