Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CIA Now Considers Lab Leak More Likely Cause Of COVID-19 Pandemic

The CIA shifts its stance, suggesting a lab leak is more likely the cause of COVID-19 than natural origins. The reassessment has significant international implications.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CIA Now Considers Lab Leak More Likely Cause Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Health authorities in Assam are closely monitoring a concerning development after a 10-month-old child was diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection.


The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic is “more likely” to have emerged from a lab rather than from natural origins, according to an agency spokesperson.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For years, the CIA maintained that it could not conclusively determine whether COVID-19 was the result of a lab incident or if it originated in nature. However, in the final weeks of the Biden administration, former CIA Director William Burns tasked CIA analysts and scientists with making a clear determination, emphasizing the pandemic’s historical significance.

The agency now states that it has “low confidence” in its assessment that a “research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely.” Nevertheless, both scenarios—lab origin and natural origin—remain plausible, according to the CIA’s statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It is unclear to what extent the CIA has collected new intelligence on COVID-19’s origins and whether this new evidence influenced the latest assessment.

China’s government has stated its support for research to determine COVID-19’s origin and accused Washington of politicizing the matter, particularly through efforts by US intelligence agencies. Beijing has consistently rejected claims that a laboratory leak likely caused the pandemic, deeming such assertions as lacking credibility.

In an interview following his confirmation by the US Senate, newly appointed CIA Director John Ratcliffe identified one of his top priorities as making a public assessment on the pandemic’s origins. “That’s a day-one thing for me,” Ratcliffe said. “I’ve been on record as saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictate that the origins of COVID were a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The shift in the CIA’s stance on COVID-19’s origins has significant implications for international relations and public health policy. The debate over the origins of the pandemic has fueled tensions between the United States and China, with accusations of politicization and lack of transparency on both sides. The reassessment by the CIA may further strain these relations and impact global efforts to prevent future pandemics.

The scientific community remains divided on the issue, with ongoing investigations and studies seeking to uncover the definitive origins of the virus. The need for robust, transparent, and cooperative research efforts is more critical than ever to address the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic’s emergence.

As the world continues to navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19, understanding its origins remains a top priority for governments and health organizations. The CIA’s latest assessment underscores the complexity of this task and the importance of continued inquiry and international collaboration.

The outcome of these investigations will not only provide clarity on the origins of the pandemic but also inform future policies and strategies to mitigate the risk of similar outbreaks. The global community must work together to enhance preparedness and resilience against potential pandemics, ensuring that lessons learned from COVID-19 lead to a safer and more secure world.

ALSO READ: Musk Explores Blockchain Tech For Trump’s New DOGE Initiative: Is It Feasible?

Filed under

CIA COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Inspection Of The Mela On Day 13

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Adityanath Conducts Aerial Inspection Of The Mela On Day 13

Know What Is Achalasia,The Rare Swallowing Disorder That Forces A UK Woman To Eat Only While Standing Up?

Know What Is Achalasia,The Rare Swallowing Disorder That Forces A UK Woman To Eat Only...

Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

Australian Open Men’s Final: How To Watch Jannik Sinner VS Alexander Zverev

Planet Parade 2025: Lesser-Known Fact About The Spectacular Celestial Event

Planet Parade 2025: Lesser-Known Fact About The Spectacular Celestial Event

Gaza’s Development Set Back by 60 Years Due to Israel-Hamas War, Says UN

Gaza’s Development Set Back by 60 Years Due to Israel-Hamas War, Says UN

Entertainment

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox