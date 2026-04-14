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Home > Health News > Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

Many of us reach for ice cream during hot weather thinking it will cool us down. It does feel refreshing, but the effect is only temporary.

Ice Cream (Photo: freepik)
Ice Cream (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 14, 2026 18:15:19 IST

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Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

Many of us reach for ice cream during hot weather thinking it will cool us down. It does feel refreshing, but the effect is only temporary.
Ice cream mainly creates a cooling sensation in the mouth. Once it is swallowed, the body starts digesting it. Since it contains sugar and fat, the digestion process actually produces heat. So while it feels cold for a short time, it doesn’t truly reduce your body temperature.

Dr Sanket Deshmukh, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Aundh, Pune shares if actually ice-cream cools your body or not. When you eat something cold, your brain briefly senses cooling. But this doesn’t last long. The body quickly returns to its normal state, and the overall effect of digestion may even generate some heat. This means that although ice cream gives momentary relief, it does not help the body stay cool in the long run.

Eating too much ice cream in summer can have downsides. It is high in sugar and calories, which can lead to weight gain and increased blood sugar levels. Some people may also experience bloating, stomach discomfort, or throat irritation. It also doesn’t help with hydration, which is the most important need during hot weather. In fact, relying on such foods instead of fluids may make it harder for the body to stay properly hydrated.

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Certain people should be more careful. Those with diabetes, people trying to lose weight, individuals with sensitive digestion, or those who frequently get throat irritation or allergies may find that ice cream worsens their symptoms. For these individuals, even occasional consumption during extreme heat can sometimes lead to discomfort or health concerns.

If the goal is to stay cool, the focus should be on proper hydration. Drinking enough water, buttermilk, or coconut water is far more effective. Eating fruits with high water content, like watermelon and cucumber, also helps. These options not only cool the body but also support hydration, which is essential in hot weather. Wearing light clothing and avoiding peak afternoon heat are simple but important steps. Maintaining overall hydration and reducing heat exposure are far more reliable ways to manage summer temperatures.

In short, ice cream may feel good for a moment, but it is not a reliable way to cool the body. The cooling sensation is temporary and does not have a lasting impact on body temperature. Staying hydrated is what truly helps you handle the heat. Proper fluid intake and mindful choices are far more beneficial than depending on temporary relief from cold foods like ice cream.

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Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

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Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

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Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat
Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat
Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat
Does Ice-Cream Actually Cool Your Body? Doctor Shares Insight On Your Summer Treat

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