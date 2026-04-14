HYBE Eyes Hanumankind? BTS Agency ‘Keen’ On Collaboration With Dhurandhar’s Rapper

Hanumankind has been steadily building buzz with his music, and now his growing global reach seems to have caught the eye of HYBE — the South Korean giant behind BTS. A recent report suggests that HYBE is interested in collaborating with the Kerala-born rapper after a series of moments that quickly went viral online. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the possibility alone has sparked huge excitement among fans of both artists.

How did the rumours begin?

The speculation started when Hanumankind was seen attending a BTS concert in Seoul. Soon after, clips of him interacting with HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk began circulating online. He also posted a photo holding the BTS ARMY lightstick, which only added to the buzz.

According to a report by India Today, HYBE is keen on exploring a collaboration with Hanumankind, possibly involving some of its newer acts like LE SSERAFIM and CORTIS. The report also mentions that HYBE recently hosted a meet-and-greet with the rapper, attended by executives from Source Music and BigHit Music. While a collaboration was discussed, things are still said to be at a very early stage.

When asked about it, HYBE said they couldn’t comment at the moment — but the meeting itself hints that something could be brewing.

Adding another layer to the speculation was the presence of Ashish Hemrajani at the gathering alongside HYBE officials. This has led some fans to wonder if a BTS concert in India might be in the works.

Meanwhile, HYBE has already begun expanding in India, recently launching a nationwide girl group audition open to women born between 2005 and 2011.

Who is Hanumankind?

Born Sooraj Cherukat in Kerala, Hanumankind has had a remarkable rise in the independent music scene. He first gained attention in 2019 with his debut single Daily Dose, part of his EP Kalari. His big breakthrough came with Big Dawgs, produced by Kalmi, which later got a global remix featuring A$AP Rocky — significantly boosting his international presence.

Interestingly, his connection with South Korea goes beyond this recent buzz. Big Dawgs has been a popular track in Korean clubs over the past year, and even members of ENHYPEN and other K-pop idols joined in on its viral trend online.

Most recently, Hanumankind also featured on the soundtrack of Dhurandhar, lending his voice to the title track of a film starring Ranveer Singh — further cementing his growing presence across industries.

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