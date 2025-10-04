LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

Spices in your kitchen can do more than flavor food—they also provide health benefits. Learn how turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, garlic, and cloves can act as natural home remedies to boost immunity, aid digestion, and relieve minor ailments.

Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 4, 2025 15:14:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

Spices do more than just make food taste good—they can also help keep you healthy. Many everyday spices have been used for centuries as natural remedies for minor ailments. Here are some common kitchen spices and how they can benefit your health.

1. Turmeric: The Golden Healer

Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Its active compound, curcumin, helps reduce inflammation in the body, making it useful for joint pain and minor injuries. A pinch of turmeric in milk, known as golden milk, can also support immunity and improve digestion.

2. Ginger: Soothes and Strengthens

Ginger is known for its ability to relieve nausea and aid digestion. Drinking ginger tea can calm an upset stomach, reduce bloating, and even ease cold symptoms. It also has anti-inflammatory effects, making it helpful for sore muscles or minor aches.

3. Cinnamon: Sweet Relief

Cinnamon is not just a delicious spice—it can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve circulation. Adding a small amount to your morning tea or oatmeal may help keep your energy stable throughout the day. It also has antimicrobial properties, which can support oral health.

4. Garlic: Natural Defender

Garlic is a powerful spice with antibacterial and antiviral properties. Eating raw or lightly cooked garlic can help boost immunity and fight off minor infections. It is also known to support heart health by helping to reduce cholesterol levels.

5. Cloves: Tiny but Mighty

Cloves are small but packed with benefits. They have pain-relieving and antiseptic properties, making them helpful for toothaches and minor oral discomfort. Clove tea or oil can also support digestion and relieve nausea.

6. Pepper: The Spice That Enhances

Black pepper may seem simple, but it helps improve nutrient absorption in the body, especially when paired with turmeric. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, supporting overall health and immunity.

Incorporating these everyday spices into your diet is an easy way to support health naturally. Whether it’s a warm cup of ginger tea, turmeric milk, or a sprinkle of cinnamon, these kitchen staples can act as simple, effective home remedies. Using spices daily not only adds flavor to your meals but also contributes to overall well-being.

This content is for educational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a doctor before using spices as remedies, particularly for serious health conditions.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cinnamon usesclovesdigestive aideveryday spicesgarlic remediesginger healthhome remediesimmunity boostnatural healingturmeric benefits

RELATED News

How to Make Healthy Ragi Chips at Home
Plant-Based Meat in India: Fad or Future of Food?
5 Coffee Alternatives That Will Keep You Energized All Day
Too many apples at home? Make these quick and easy apple tartlets
Netflix's 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' – The real Hitchcock 'Psycho'

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies
Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies
Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies
Everyday Spices That Double as Home Remedies

QUICK LINKS