‘Girls Are Scared To Use School Restrooms During Menstruation Due To Unhygienic Condition’ Says Report

The report calls for a holistic approach to menstrual hygiene management and better healthcare facilities, particularly for migrant women and those in rural areas.

A new report named ‘Combating The Silence From Menarche To Menopause’ by Sulabh Sanitation Mission Foundation (SSMF) on January 17, said that the girls are scared to use restrooms due to unhygienic conditions. The report has also shed light on the alarming challenges faced by women across India related to menstrual hygiene and access to healthcare.

According to the findings, the absence of proper facilities such as water, soap, and functioning doors in school restrooms is forcing girls to stay home during their menstruation period. The report indicates that due to these unhygienic conditions, girls miss up to 60 days of school annually, severely impacting their education.

Nirja Bhatnagar, National Director of Program and Advocacy at Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, called for a more comprehensive approach to menstrual hygiene management. She emphasized the broader implications of missing school, which, according to Bhatnagar, leads to a cycle of dropouts, early marriages, and a subsequent restriction in women’s participation in the economy. “We want a holistic approach to managing menstrual hygiene. It is a circle missing schools lead to dropouts, which then forces early marriages and further restricts them from participating in the economy,” Bhatnagar stated.

Unavailability Of Women Doctors

The report also uncovered significant health challenges faced by older women across India. A staggering 91.7% of older women admitted to avoiding consulting doctors for menstruation-related health issues due to the lack of women doctors. The research, titled ‘Combating The Silence From Menarche to Menopause,’ paints a troubling picture of the societal and healthcare barriers faced by women in rural and marginalized areas.

The study focused on menstruating women in 14 districts, including Beed and Dharashiv in Maharashtra, particularly among sugarcane cutters and migrant women workers. In Beed, 89.9% of women did not consider period-related health issues serious, while 70.4% in Dharashiv felt that doctors were inaccessible for their health concerns. The study also highlights the issue of hysterectomies among migrating women workers, further exacerbating their health challenges.

Suggested Strategies

The report makes several recommendations to address these systemic problems. One key suggestion is for local administrations to develop tailored menstrual hygiene management strategies based on the specific needs of different regions and demographics. For example, it recommends that the Jal Jeevan Mission extend water facilities to workplaces like sugar-cane fields to help women access clean water for menstrual hygiene.

The findings of this report stress the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to menstrual hygiene management and healthcare access for women, particularly those in rural and migrant communities. Without these improvements, women will continue to face significant barriers to their health and well-being, impacting their quality of life and opportunities for advancement in society.

