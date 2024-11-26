Navjot Singh Siddhu Shifts From Milk Tea To Herbal Tea, Check How It Helped In Defeating Cancer

Recently, former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu shared how adopting herbal tea as a morning ritual contributed to his wife’s journey toward being cancer-free.

For many, mornings begin with a steaming cup of milk tea, but incorporating herbal teas into your routine can have transformative health benefits. Recently, former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu shared how adopting herbal tea as a morning ritual contributed to his wife’s journey toward being cancer-free. Sidhu emphasized the role of Ayurvedic herbs and lifestyle changes in their fight against cancer. He recommends replacing sugary milk tea with a clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and jaggery herbal tea to boost overall health and well-being.

Why Choose Herbal Tea?

Sidhu explained that after waking up, he starts with lemon water to kickstart his metabolism, followed by this powerful herbal tea. Unlike sugary beverages, this tea is rich in antioxidants and free from artificial sweeteners. It supports the body’s natural detoxification process, promotes weight loss, and helps eliminate toxins accumulated overnight.

How to Make Clove, Cardamom, Cinnamon, and Jaggery Tea

This simple and nourishing recipe can be easily made at home:

Ingredients Needed: 2 cups of water

2–3 cloves

2–3 cardamom pods (or cardamom powder)

2 small cinnamon sticks (or ½ tsp ground cinnamon)

1 small piece of jaggery (adjust for taste)

Optional: A few basil leaves Steps: Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan.

Add the cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon to the boiling water.

Allow the mixture to simmer for a few minutes until the water reduces by half.

Add the jaggery and stir until it dissolves.

For added benefits, toss in some fresh basil leaves.

Strain the tea and enjoy it hot, preferably on an empty stomach.

Health Benefits of Clove, Cardamom, Cinnamon, and Jaggery Tea

This herbal tea combines the goodness of natural ingredients to provide multiple health advantages:

Boosts Immunity The antimicrobial properties of cloves and cardamom help ward off infections.

Cinnamon and basil support the immune system, particularly during seasonal changes. Aids Digestion Clove and cardamom alleviate bloating, gas, and acidity, making it easier for the stomach to function smoothly. Promotes Detoxification Jaggery helps cleanse the liver, while the spices work to flush toxins from the body. Supports Weight Loss The anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties of these herbs aid in burning calories more efficiently. Relieves Cold and Cough Perfect for winters, this tea soothes sore throats and clears congestion with its anti-inflammatory and expectorant qualities. Balances Blood Sugar Jaggery provides a healthier alternative to refined sugar, preventing sudden blood sugar spikes.

Switching to herbal tea is a small yet impactful change that can lead to a healthier lifestyle. By incorporating natural ingredients like clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and jaggery, you can not only enhance your mornings but also support your body’s holistic well-being. Whether you’re looking to detox, manage your weight, or improve immunity, this tea is a simple, delicious, and effective way to start your day.

