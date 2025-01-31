Olive Oil Could Lower Your Risk of Dementia, Here’s How?

Chronic inflammation in the brain is the major cause of dementia. Oleocanthal is a natural anti-inflammatory agent found in olive oil, similar to ibuprofen, that reduces inflammation.

Dietary incorporation of olive oil may be one of the easiest and most effective ways to keep your brain healthy. A new study conducted by researchers at Harvard University has shown that olive oil may lower the risk of dying from dementia. This observational study involved close to 92,000 American adults, noting that at least half a tablespoon of olive oil daily is being consumed with decreased mortality risks at 28% when comparing against rarely or no consumption at all.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So, what is the secret of olive oil in protecting the brain? The answer lies in its rich composition of healthy fats and antioxidants. Let’s explore how olive oil can boost cognitive health and potentially reduce the risk of dementia.

Packed with Antioxidants to Protect Brain Cells

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is loaded with polyphenols and vitamin E, two powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when free radicals damage brain cells, contributing to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The antioxidants in olive oil neutralize these harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of brain cell damage and supporting overall brain health.

Reduces Brain Inflammation

Chronic inflammation in the brain is the major cause of dementia. Oleocanthal is a natural anti-inflammatory agent found in olive oil, similar to ibuprofen, that reduces inflammation. Olive oil reduces inflammation levels in the body and may slow the rate of cognitive decline and prevent memory loss. Its anti-inflammatory properties are likely to play an important role in preventing neurodegenerative diseases.

Supports Healthy Blood Flow to the Brain

Good blood circulation is very important to ensure proper brain function. Olive oil keeps the blood vessels flexible and prevents blockages, which may cause strokes and vascular dementia. It promotes healthy blood flow, ensuring that the brain gets a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients, which are essential for cognitive performance and overall brain health.

Improves Memory and Learning Abilities

Researchers have found that there is a relation between the intake of olive oil and enhanced memory and learning. The monounsaturated fats found in olive oil promote the formation of neurotransmitters, which play a significant role in the process of brain communication. These fats also improve the creation of new neural connections that allow for more effective memory recall and cognitive processing. Regular intake of olive oil may enhance short-term and long-term memory.

Boosts the Gut-Brain Axis

The gut and brain are connected via the gut-brain axis. A healthy gut microbiome is shown to be important to cognitive functions. Olive oil enhances beneficial gut bacteria that produce neurotransmitters and decrease inflammation in the brain. Balanced gut microbiota enhances mood, cognitive function, and mental well-being, so olive oil is an important component of a brain-healthy diet.

Reduces the Risk of Stroke and Vascular Dementia

Stroke as well as vascular dementia are often caused by poor blood flow towards the brain. The heart-healthy fats present in the olive oil also reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve your cardiovascular health. Better blood flow as well as reduced risk of stroke can help prevent the cognitive impairments that result due to stroke, a common feature of vascular dementia.

Helps Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Chronic stress and anxiety can gradually lead to declining memory and cognition. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil assist in reducing cortisol, which helps reduce tension and calm down the mind. Lower levels of cortisol may improve concentration, decrease anxiety, and improve cognitive performance.

How to Use Olive Oil in Your Meals

Olive oil is a versatile ingredient that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Here are some simple and delicious ways to enjoy its brain-boosting benefits:

1. As a Salad Dressing: Mix olive oil with fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and a pinch of sea salt for a flavorful and healthy dressing.

2. Saute with Olive Oil: Use olive oil to sauté vegetables or roast at moderately hot temperatures around 350°F in order to retain its health benefits.

3. Add to Smoothies: Throw a tablespoon of olive oil in a smoothie for a dose of healthy fats.

4. Over Soups and Stews: A nice drizzle of olive oil can add flavor to soups and stews while receiving a boost of antioxidants.

5. With Dips and Spreads: Blend olive oil to make wholesome dips, including hummus and guacamole.

6. Roasted or Grilled Food: Cook roasted vegetables using olive oil; alternatively, marinate lean foods and grill it.

7. Take A Spoonful per Day: Consider a spoonful of high-grade extra virgin olive oil as the perfect morning and afternoon pickmeup.

The Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet, rich in olive oil, has been long praised for its health benefits, such as heart and brain health. Research has indicated that those who follow this diet have a lower risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Olive oil, with its monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, is a staple of this diet.

As a medical professional who specializes in disease prevention and longevity, I often recommend olive oil as a fundamental part of a brain-healthy diet. The evidence is clear: incorporating olive oil into your daily routine can have a profound impact on cognitive health.

Other Health Benefits of Olive Oil

Olive oil is not just good for your brain—it offers a variety of other health benefits:

Appetite Regulation: Olive oil is known to cause satiety, which aids in weight management, thereby lowering the risk of dementia.

Gut Health: It helps in fat metabolism and nutrient absorption, keeping the gut healthy.

Hormonal Balance: The healthy fats present in olive oil are essential for hormone production, which influences mood and memory.

Energy Boost: It provides sustained energy without spiking blood sugar.

Skin Health: Its anti-inflammatory properties will benefit skin health, indirectly benefiting the brain from systemic inflammation.

ALSO READ: Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By 18%- Here’s What To Do!