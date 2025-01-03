The advisory highlighted that alcohol is linked to approximately 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths annually in the U.S., surpassing the 13,500 deaths caused by alcohol-related traffic accidents.

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a new advisory recommending that alcoholic beverages include warning labels to inform consumers about their cancer risks. According to the advisory, alcohol consumption increases the likelihood of developing cancers such as breast, colon, and liver cancer, among others.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General, also suggested revisiting current guidelines on alcohol consumption limits. He emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to consider the cancer risks associated with drinking alongside existing warnings about birth defects and impaired operation of machinery.

“Alcohol consumption ranks as the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., following tobacco use and obesity. It contributes to an increased risk for at least seven types of cancer,” stated Murthy’s office in a release accompanying the report.

The advisory highlighted that alcohol is linked to approximately 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer-related deaths annually in the U.S., surpassing the 13,500 deaths caused by alcohol-related traffic accidents.

The statement further clarified, “The connection between alcohol consumption and cancer risk is well-documented for at least seven cancers, including those of the esophagus, mouth, throat, and voice box. This risk exists regardless of the type of alcohol consumed, whether it is beer, wine, or spirits.”

