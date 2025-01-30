Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This Disease Remains the Leading Cause Of Death In The U.S.; It Is Not Cancer

Heart disease is closely linked with obesity. Excess weight mainly accounts for the surge in deaths from cardiovascular diseases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
This Disease Remains the Leading Cause Of Death In The U.S.; It Is Not Cancer


Heart disease remains the nation’s number one killer, even surpassing all forms of cancer and accidental deaths combined. According to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) latest annual report, 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, heart disease and stroke continue to represent a pressing and ongoing cardiovascular health crisis for the nation. According to the AHA, the figures indicate that heart disease accounted for 941,652 deaths in 2022; there were more than 10,000 deaths above those reported the previous year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a persistent threat based on several risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, which have increasingly occurred among U.S. adults. The latest report highlights alarming statistics, including the fact that 72% of adults are considered to have an unhealthy weight, with nearly 42% qualifying as obese. As the U.S. faces a widespread obesity epidemic, experts warn that excess weight is now a more significant health threat than smoking, causing approximately 1,300 additional deaths per day.

Heart Disease and Obesity: A Deadly Combination

Heart disease is closely linked with obesity. Excess weight mainly accounts for the surge in deaths from cardiovascular diseases. Obesity is dangerous for heart disease and increases the possibility of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders; all these increase the likelihood of stroke and kidney disease.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Obesity, as the report emphasizes, has now become the greatest public health challenge since almost 40% of US youths are living with unhealthy weight. For adults, nearly 60% carry unhealthy weight into adulthood, increasing a rising burden of cardiovascular disease, which by 2050, experts forecast, could have reached catastrophic levels.

Dr. Keith Churchwell, President of the American Heart Association, expressed deep concern over these statistics. “Excess weight now costs us more lives than smoking,” he said. “As smoking rates decline, the consequences of being overweight become even more apparent, putting countless lives at risk.”

Tackling the Obesity Epidemic

The AHA calls for immediate, all-encompassing action on obesity and obesity-related risks in its report. Experts say the time is at hand, pointing to new scientific discoveries in the field of weight management therapies along with renewed nutrition focus as giving a unique chance to address this epidemic of obesity. The action call by the AHA calls for interventions preventing and treating obesity, as well as programs on reducing hypertension and improving cholesterol management.

Dr. Dhruv Kazi, who is a cardiologist and also a health economist, calls for urgency in action because the increasing cases of obesity indicate that it should be checked by all means so that people live healthy, indicating, “This is a one-time chance at dealing with this obesity epidemic; we should start acting on this now before its impact gets worse.

The latest report also tracks the burgeoning risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. Nearly half of U.S. adults suffer from hypertension, and more than half suffer from diabetes or prediabetes, meaning the health care system is bracing for a projected 300% increase in cardiovascular-related health care costs by 2050.

It is becoming evident that heart disease, kidney disease, and metabolic disorders are connected. Experts comment that many individuals suffer from overlapping conditions. One in three U.S. adults has three or more risk factors that contribute to heart disease, metabolic disorders, and kidney disease. The AHA is now calling for further research into the cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, a newly defined health disorder reflecting the close connection between these conditions.

There were also strong racial and gender disparities in the prevalence of obesity, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular risk factors. For instance, Black women had the highest prevalence of obesity, at 57.9% and that of high blood pressure, 58.4%. Asian women had the lowest prevalence of obesity, at 14.5%. The report draws attention to the need for targeted interventions in order to bridge these disparities and ensure that vulnerable populations receive the care and support they need to improve their cardiovascular health.

Although the AHA’s report emphasizes the severity of the cardiovascular disease crisis, it also shows that progress has been made in some areas. Smoking rates have decreased, and cholesterol management has improved, due to increased awareness, lifestyle changes, and access to medications. Experts, however, say that the battle is far from over. Obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, the root causes of cardiovascular disease, must continue to be the top priority for public health officials, healthcare providers, and individuals.

ALSO READ: What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know Its Symptoms

Filed under

Heart Disease Obesity

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hamas Releases Israeli And Thai Hostages Amid Ceasefire, Israel Prepares Prisoner Release

Hamas Releases Israeli And Thai Hostages Amid Ceasefire, Israel Prepares Prisoner Release

Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case: Did Police Lack In Preventing The Assassination? Trial Court’s Verdict In 1949 Resurfaces

Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case: Did Police Lack In Preventing The Assassination? Trial Court’s Verdict In...

Could Your Apple Watch Bands Cause Cancer? Here’s What The Company Said In Response

Could Your Apple Watch Bands Cause Cancer? Here’s What The Company Said In Response

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: A Look At All The Places That Keep His Memories Alive

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: A Look At All The Places That Keep His Memories Alive

AAP Leaders To Present Contaminated Yamuna Water At BJP Headquarters Following Kejriwal’s Claim

AAP Leaders To Present Contaminated Yamuna Water At BJP Headquarters Following Kejriwal’s Claim

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox