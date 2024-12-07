Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

U.S. To Begin Nationwide Milk Testing For Bird Flu Amid Growing Dairy Herd Infections

The U.S. government will begin testing the milk supply for bird flu on December 16 to monitor virus spread in dairy cows. Over 700 herds in 15 states have been infected since March.

U.S. To Begin Nationwide Milk Testing For Bird Flu Amid Growing Dairy Herd Infections

The U.S. government has ordered the testing of the country’s milk supply for bird flu, starting December 16, to improve monitoring of the spread of the virus in dairy cows. This is following the first detection of the Type A H5N1 strain in U.S. dairy herds in March. Since then, over 700 herds across 15 states have been confirmed as infected.

Testing to Start in Six States First

The Agriculture Department said the initial focus of testing will be on raw or unpasteurized milk from dairy farms and processors in six states: California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. “This will give farms and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus’ spread nationwide,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

Experts Push for Nationwide Milk Testing

Veterinarians, farmers, scientists, and academics had been pushing for widespread milk testing for months. Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, who had led these efforts, deemed the initiative a positive step. “It’s another step in the right direction,” Poulsen said. “They’re coming around that we need a better handle on it.”

Despite industry leadership and advocacy from figures such as Jamie Jonker, the National Milk Producers Federation’s chief science officer, who argued that the industry supports efforts on virus elimination by the USDA, most dairy farmers were concerned that the move may end in financial disaster.

Health Risks and Precaution Measures

Health officials said that the public risk from bird flu remains low. Pasteurizing the virus kills it, meaning milk is safe to be consumed. However, raw milk from infected cows may carry large viral loads. This is evident from past outbreaks, where one occurred in California by quarantining a farm. There was a recall issued for raw milk when there was an instance of bird flu found in its distribution.

The virus has also impacted wild birds and other animals, and at least 58 U.S. individuals, mostly farm workers, have been infected, generally experiencing mild symptoms after close contact with infected animals or their milk. Federal authorities continue to warn against consuming raw milk, which can contain other pathogens harmful to human health.

ALSO READ: Trump Embarks On First International Trip As President-Elect For Notre Dame Restoration Celebration

Filed under

Bird flu H5N1 U.S. Government

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox