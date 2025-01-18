U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a significant investment of $590 million in Moderna for the rapid development of a bird flu vaccine.

The federal government is ramping up efforts to counter the growing threat of bird flu in humans. With a surge in avian influenza cases this year, officials are prioritizing the development of new vaccines, including mRNA-based options, to combat the potential for a pandemic.

$590 Million Investment in Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine for Bird Flu

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a significant investment of $590 million in Moderna for the rapid development of a bird flu vaccine. This funding builds on a $176 million grant awarded to the pharmaceutical company in July, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this public health challenge.

The new vaccine aims to target the prevalent bird flu strains circulating in wild birds, poultry, and dairy cows. According to Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, mRNA technology offers a critical advantage due to its speed and adaptability.

“When I think about the advantages of this technology, I think about the vulnerability that the country has in the early stages of any emerging threat,” O’Connell told NBC News. “Because it can be manufactured quickly, if we began to see something sweep across the country quickly, it would allow us to move fast, to give the first line of protection to the American people.”

Limitations of Current Bird Flu Vaccines

Traditional seasonal flu vaccines are not effective against avian influenza A viruses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed H5 candidate vaccine viruses (CVVs) that align with the hemagglutinin (HA) protein of H5N1 bird flu strains. While these CVVs show promise for creating vaccines, they rely on traditional technology, which may not meet the demands of a rapidly spreading pandemic.

The national stockpile currently includes two bird flu vaccine candidates, but quantities are limited. These vaccines could provide protection but may not suffice in a fast-moving outbreak.

“Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “That is why this response has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS. Accelerating the development of new vaccines will allow us to stay ahead and ensure that Americans have the tools they need to stay safe.”

The Growing Risk of Bird Flu in Humans

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral infection primarily affecting birds, poultry, and sometimes dairy cows. While rare, it can spread to humans, typically through contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids, such as saliva, milk, feces, or respiratory droplets.

The CDC has reported 67 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in the U.S., with one death recorded in an older individual in Louisiana. Most infections occurred in people with direct contact with poultry or dairy cows.

Symptoms of bird flu in humans can range from mild to severe and include:

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Fever and fatigue

Cough and sore throat

Muscle aches and nausea

Diarrhea and respiratory issues

Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, bacterial infections, sepsis, brain swelling (meningoencephalitis), and respiratory failure.

Additional Measures to Combat the Threat of Bird Flu

Beyond vaccine development, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is investing $11 million in further research to enhance countermeasures against bird flu. These funds will support the development of new antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines to prepare for potential outbreaks.

Preparing for the Future

The rising number of bird flu cases and the unpredictability of its spread underscore the importance of preparedness. By investing in modern vaccine technologies and bolstering research efforts, health officials aim to stay ahead of the evolving threat, ensuring rapid response capabilities to protect public health.

The development of an mRNA-based bird flu vaccine represents a critical step in safeguarding against future pandemics, offering hope that science can outpace the next potential global health crisis.