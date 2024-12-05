What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

A mysterious illness has erupted in the southwestern Kwango province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, causing widespread alarm with 143 reported deaths and 376 infections. Health officials remain uncertain about the disease’s origin, symptoms, and transmission methods as they work to contain the outbreak.

A new and mysterious illness is rapidly spreading in the southwestern Kwango province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene, and Social Security. Local health authorities have reported the disease’s alarming toll, with at least 143 fatalities and 376 reported infections, though some discrepancies in the figures exist.

What we know about the disease?

At present, health officials have not identified the exact cause of the disease. In a statement released on December 3, 2024, the DRC Ministry of Public Health referred to the illness as being of “still unknown origin.” The possibility exists that this could either be a new, unidentified disease or a known illness that remains undiagnosed due to the region’s health challenges.

According to epidemiologist Anne Rimoin from the University of California, Los Angeles, diagnosing diseases in Congo is notoriously difficult, often due to limited healthcare infrastructure and prevalent underlying health conditions. “It could be influenza, it could be Ebola, it could be Marburg, it could be meningitis, it could be measles,” Rimoin noted in an interview with NBC News. “At this point, we really just don’t know.”

Symptoms of the disease spreading in Congo

Local health authorities have described the disease’s symptoms as being similar to those of the flu. According to provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba, the following symptoms have been observed:

– Fever

– Headache

– Cough

– Anaemia

Reports suggest that children and women are the most severely affected by the illness, according to a local epidemiologist quoted by Reuters. However, the exact method of transmission remains unclear, with no confirmed information on whether the illness spreads through air, water, bodily fluids, or other means. Local authorities have advised residents to avoid contact with the deceased in an attempt to reduce the potential for further spread.

143 people die in Congo

The number of reported cases and deaths has been inconsistent. The DRC Ministry of Public Health reported that by December 3, 376 individuals had fallen ill, with 79 deaths. However, local authorities closer to the outbreak suggest that the death toll may be significantly higher, with some reports placing it at 143. These deaths occurred between November 10 and November 25, indicating a rapid spread within a short time frame. As such, the actual number of infections and fatalities could now be higher than initially reported.

As of now, the disease appears to be confined to the Kwango province. However, the potential for the illness to have already spread to other regions cannot be ruled out. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to track any signs of wider transmission.

