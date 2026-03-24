What Is Dry Ice? The Hidden Dangers Behind The JetBlue Lawsuit After Serving Onboard Passenger Dry Ice Instead Of Ice Pack, Causing Serious Burns

A passenger has taken legal action against JetBlue, alleging she sustained serious burns after a flight attendant reportedly gave her dry ice instead of a standard ice pack during a transatlantic journey. The incident is said to have occurred on a flight from Paris to New York City, raising concerns about how in-flight medical requests are handled and how potentially dangerous materials are managed onboard.
According to People Magazine, the passenger had asked the cabin crew for an ice pack to reduce swelling in her leg. She claims that instead of regular ice, she was given dry ice, which caused immediate injury when placed directly on her skin.
What the Passenger Alleges
As per People Magazine, the passenger, identified as Patricia Matzenbacher, requested ice to relieve discomfort from a swollen leg during the flight. Assuming it was ordinary ice, she applied it directly to her skin.
She later alleged that the pack actually contained dry ice, resulting in burns and tissue damage. The report adds that she was not warned about the nature of the material or advised to use any protective layer before applying it. The incident reportedly took place in March 2025, and she required medical treatment after landing.
Dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide (CO₂), is commonly used for cooling and visual effects. Unlike regular ice, it does not melt into water but instead sublimates—changing directly from a solid into gas.
What is Dry Ice?
Dry ice is extremely cold, with a surface temperature of about −78.5°C (−109.3°F). Because of this, it is widely used for:
- Preserving food and medical supplies during transport
- Creating smoke effects in films, stage shows, and Halloween setups
- Scientific and industrial cooling applications
When exposed to air, dry ice releases carbon dioxide gas, creating that thick, white fog you often see.
Why Is Dry Ice Harmful?
Despite its usefulness, dry ice can be dangerous if not handled properly.
1. Risk of Severe Burns
Touching dry ice with bare hands can cause Frostbite almost instantly. Its extremely low temperature can damage skin cells, similar to a thermal burn.
2. Breathing Hazards
As dry ice sublimates, it releases carbon dioxide gas. In enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, this can:
- Reduce oxygen levels
- Cause dizziness, headaches, or shortness of breath
- In extreme cases, lead to suffocation
3. Explosion Risk
If dry ice is stored in a sealed container, the gas buildup can create pressure and cause the container to burst or explode.
4. Danger to Children and Pets
Dry ice may look like regular ice or something fun to touch, but accidental contact or ingestion can lead to serious injury.
Safety Tips
- Always use insulated gloves or tongs when handling dry ice
- Store it in a well-ventilated area, never in airtight containers
- Keep it away from children and pets
- Never place it in your mouth or swallow it
Dry ice is a powerful cooling agent and a fascinating material, but its extreme cold and gas release make it potentially hazardous. With proper precautions, it can be used safely—but without them, it poses real risks to health and safety.
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11