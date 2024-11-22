Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Says THIS Disease Is No Longer ‘Rich Man Disease’

Nithin Kamath has expressed concern over how. THIS disease is now the country‘s most diagnosed disease.

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Says THIS Disease Is No Longer ‘Rich Man Disease’

Nithin Kamath, the Zerodha co-founder and CEO, says Diabetes is no longer ‘Rich Man’ disease.

He has expressed concern over India’s rising diabetes crisis; it is now the country with the most people diagnosed with diabetes.

On X, Kamath posted insights showing that over 21 crore Indians are suffering from the disease. It is no longer limited to rich groups; the impact transcends age and socio-economic lines.

The Alarming Rise of Diabetes

Alarming Statistics Kamath pointed out an alarming trend: more and more young Indians are becoming susceptible. “If you’re a 20-year-old woman living in a city today, you have a 64.6% chance of developing diabetes during your lifetime. For young men, the risk stands at 55.5%,” he said.

Added to this problem is that 27.5% of diabetics are undiagnosed. Of the diagnosed, again, very few people receive proper treatment.

Kamath drew attention to another financial impact that diabetes has on Indian families-coupled with limited insurance coverage of health. Only fewer than 20% Indians have health insurance, thus compelling many to spend money out of pocket for their medical treatments-a significant burden to low-income families.

‘Small habits can make a big difference’

To tackle the crisis, Kamath wished to highlight prevention in simple habits, such as how people walk or cycle an extra five minutes every day. He also mentioned healthier diets, early detection programs, and more access to healthcare.

“Small habits can make a big difference,” he said, calling for individuals, businesses, and policymakers to team up on the issue.

Moreover, Kamath demanded coordinated action. He pressed for public awareness campaigns, wide-ranging insurance coverage, and systemic reforms. While startups are on the road to healthier lifestyle propagation, he emphasizes a need for concerted efforts to check the rising tide of diabetes and dampen its impact on public health and economic stability.

Diabetes Nithin Kamath Zerodha
