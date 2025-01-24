Home
10 Opposition MPs Suspended Amid Heated Exchanges Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The commotion resulted in the suspension of 10 opposition MPs, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, from the day’s proceedings.

Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting witnessed drama on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, as chaos erupted among members, prompting the intervention of marshals. The commotion resulted in the suspension of 10 opposition MPs, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, from the day’s proceedings.

Suspension of MPs Following Ruckus

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a motion to suspend the opposition members for their disruptive conduct, which was adopted by the committee. BJP member Aparajita Sarangi criticized the behavior of the opposition, calling it “disgusting,” alleging they created continuous disruption and used unparliamentary language against committee chairman Satya Pal Singh.

The MPs suspended from the meeting included:

  1. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)
  2. Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)
  3. Nadimul Haque (Trinamool Congress)
  4. Mohibbullah Nadvi (Samajwadi Party)
  5. Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress)
  6. Imran Masood (Congress)
  7. Mohammad Jawed (Congress)
  8. Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT)
  9. A Raja (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)
  10. MM Abdulla (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Stormy Start to the Meeting

The meeting began on a contentious note, with opposition members expressing grievances over insufficient time to review the proposed amendments to the draft legislation. Tensions escalated further as the BJP pushed for an expedited review of the bill, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of aiming to fast-track the process ahead of the Delhi elections.

Discussions turned heated, resulting in a temporary adjournment of the proceedings. When the meeting resumed, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a religious leader from Kashmir, appeared before the committee. However, the confrontations continued, with Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain storming out and later labeling the proceedings a “farce.” They demanded a postponement of the January 27 meeting, set for clause-by-clause examination of the bill, to January 30 or 31 for better preparation.

The Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024, by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. It was subsequently referred to the JPC for detailed review. The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address longstanding challenges in the management and regulation of waqf properties across the country.

While the BJP aims to streamline the process and resolve disputes over waqf properties, opposition leaders have raised concerns about the potential implications of the proposed changes. The heated debates during the JPC meeting reflect the political sensitivity surrounding the legislation.

