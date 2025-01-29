15 Year Old Boy With An 8 Kilo Cancerous Tumour Saved: Ayushman Bharat Success

A cancer surgeon shared the success story of a young, 15-year-old boy from a village who underwent a lifesaving treatment against a large tumour. The surgeon has thanked the Ayushman Bharat scheme for enabling the boy's family to undergo treatment and surgery.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following content contains medical details that may be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A 15-year-old boy from a remote village in Chhattisgarh had been experiencing an unusual tightness in his abdomen. With no signs of pain, his parents—illiterate laborers—initially sought traditional remedies, including local faith healers and superstitious practices. Fortunately, the village sarpanch advised them to consult a local doctor, who promptly referred the boy to a higher medical center.

At the hospital, initial tests, including a biopsy, failed to provide a clear diagnosis. The financial strain of further treatment seemed overwhelming for the family. However, hope arrived when they were referred to Balco Medical Centre, a facility equipped to handle complex cases under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

The Second life – **Graphic photos**
A 15 yr old sweet little boy comes to my OPD saying his tummy feels "tight". Denies any pain. *Backstory* – Parents are labourers and illiterate, living in a remote village in Chhattisgarh. Lot of people around them advise all sorts of… pic.twitter.com/bi9rx8BvVX — Shravan Nadkarni (@OncoShravan) January 28, 2025

A Shocking Discovery Of Massive Tumor

Upon examination, doctors identified a massive 30×40 cm tumor originating from the boy’s left kidney. The tumor occupied nearly 70% of his abdomen, pushing vital organs to the right. Images suggested that the tumor was potentially operable, but its proximity to the pancreas and aorta made surgery highly challenging.

A functional kidney analysis revealed that the left kidney was almost entirely non-functional, contributing only 20% of the kidney function, while the right kidney had taken over 80% of the workload. The only option was surgery, which would involve the removal of the left kidney along with the tumor.

A Life-Changing Surgery

When informed that their son would lose a kidney, the parents had just one question:

“Will he live?”

Reassuranceing them, the doctors explained that the boy could lead a normal life with a single kidney, provided the tumor was benign.

A four-hour-long surgery was carried out with precision. The tumor, weighing 8 kilograms, was successfully removed despite the intricate dissection required around the pancreas and aorta.

Post-surgery, the boy stood up and walked the very next day. His pain was well-managed, and he started eating normally. By the fourth postoperative day, he was discharged in good health.

For the parents, words could not capture the depth of their emotions. Their child, who once carried an enormous burden within his small frame, was now free—both physically and emotionally.

Shravan Nadkarni further shares the CT run (axial cuts) that shows a large left-sided tumour arising from the left kidney in close proximity to the great vessels and other abdominal viscera.

Here is the CT run (axial cuts) which shows a large left sided tumour arising from the left kidney in close proximity to the great vessels and other abdominal viscera. pic.twitter.com/0xGIhecjtk — Shravan Nadkarni (@OncoShravan) January 29, 2025

Ayushman Bharat: A Lifeline for the Needy

This life-saving surgery was made possible under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provided free treatment to the financially struggling family. Without it, such a complex and expensive procedure would have remained out of reach.

What Is Ayushman Bharat And How Can One Get Access To It?

Ayushman Bharat is a healthcare initiative launched under the National Health Policy 2017 to ensure universal health coverage (UHC). The program aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all.

Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) – Focus on preventive and primary healthcare. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) – Offers cashless treatment at empaneled hospitals for secondary and tertiary care.

How to Avail Benefits:

Obtain an Ayushman Bharat card .

. Visit an empaneled hospital and present the card.

and present the card. Receive cashless treatment covering consultations, diagnostics, medicines, and hospitalization.

covering consultations, diagnostics, medicines, and hospitalization. Check the official government website or mobile app .

. Call the helpline (14555) for assistance.

Coverage and Benefits:

Covers pre- and post-hospitalization expenses .

. No waiting period for pre-existing diseases .

. Includes surgical procedures, medication, and follow-up care.

