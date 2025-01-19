Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Paragliding Accident In Dharamshala, Pilot Injured

The police have registered a case of negligence and are investigating whether safety regulations, which prohibit paragliding after 5 pm, were violated.

A tragic paragliding accident in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Gujarat, while the 29-year-old paragliding pilot sustained injuries. The incident occurred on Saturday evening around 5:45 pm, when both the woman and the pilot were involved in a paragliding ride at the Indrunag site.

The victim, identified as Bhavsar Khushi, had traveled from Ahmedabad to Himachal Pradesh with her family to spend her holiday. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Kangra, Bir Bahadur, Khushi had opted for the paragliding experience, but as the pair were about to take off, the canopy malfunctioned, causing them to plummet to the ground.

Khushi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The body of the victim has been sent to Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, where a post-mortem will be conducted before the body is handed over to the grieving family.

A case of negligence has been registered by the police based on the statement of Khushi’s family. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred after 5 pm, during sunset. However, paragliding activities at the site are allowed only until 5 pm, as per established safety guidelines. Authorities are now probing whether any safety protocols were violated, potentially contributing to the fatal incident.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring accountability for the safety measures in place at the popular paragliding site.

Filed under

Accident Himachal Pradesh

