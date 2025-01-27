2025 Mahakumbh Mela: Prayagraj Flight Fares Have Surged By 600%, Here’s Why

Airfares to Prayagraj have skyrocketed by up to 600% due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, with millions of devotees traveling for the religious event.

The airfares to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have surged to alarming levels, increasing by as much as 600%, as millions of devotees flock to the city for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. This religious event, which began on January 13, 2025, is witnessing an unprecedented turnout, with over 12 crore people having already participated in the holy dip. The biggest gathering of its kind, the Maha Kumbh Mela, is expected to draw millions more, especially on the key bathing day of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on January 29.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As devotees make their way to Prayagraj to take part in this grand event, airfares for flights from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have reached exorbitant heights. According to travel portal Skyscanner, one-way flights from Delhi to Prayagraj are priced upwards of ₹21,000, while tickets from Mumbai range from ₹22,000 to ₹60,000. Pilgrims traveling from Bengaluru are facing ticket prices between ₹26,000 and ₹48,000. These prices mark a stark contrast to the usual fare of around ₹5,000 for a one-way ticket under normal circumstances.

The sudden and sharp increase in airfare has raised alarms among passengers and political leaders alike. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation watchdog, has been compelled to intervene in the matter, urging airlines to rationalize the prices for flights to Prayagraj. The DGCA has also sanctioned 81 additional flights in January, thereby increasing the total number of flights to 132 in order to meet the demand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the DGCA’s efforts, critics argue that airlines are exploiting the situation, charging unfair prices due to the surge in demand. The situation has also sparked discussions in the political arena, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assuring that the issue would be closely reviewed. He emphasized the importance of making air travel more accessible for the general public, particularly during such significant religious events.

As millions gather for the Maha Kumbh, a surge in demand for transportation services is natural. However, what has caught the public’s attention is the extreme hike in airfares, which many view as profiteering by airlines. The VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) has strongly condemned these price hikes, calling them “unfair and unethical.” In a post on X, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the Prime Minister’s Office to intervene and bring the fares back to reasonable levels.

Bansal pointed out that while Indian Railways has taken steps to accommodate more passengers and keep fares reasonable, airlines are charging outrageous prices to capitalize on the surge in passengers. The VHP leader urged the aviation companies to show greater sensitivity and hospitality, particularly given the sacred nature of the event.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues until February 26, 2025, the air travel situation remains a topic of heated debate. While the Uttar Pradesh government has been praised for its efforts in ensuring the safety and comfort of devotees, the soaring airfares remain a thorn in the side of many pilgrims, who are struggling to afford the inflated prices.

With 45 crore people expected to visit Prayagraj over the course of the event, the issue of airfares to Prayagraj has sparked widespread discussion. As the country grapples with the reality of soaring ticket prices, questions are being raised about the ethicality of such hikes during a religious event of this magnitude. It remains to be seen whether the aviation authorities and government bodies will take further steps to address this issue and make travel more accessible for the millions of devotees making their way to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?