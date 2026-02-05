3 Minor Sisters, One Diary, One Jump: How Korean Obsession, Phone Ban, ₹2 Crore Debt And Family Distress Led Ghaziabad Girls To Jump From 9th Floor

The deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad have taken a disturbing turn after investigators recovered a diary from their home. The notes shed light on the inner world of the three girls, revealing deep social isolation, an intense obsession with Korean culture, and dependence on the online space.

The three sisters – aged 16, 14, and 11- died after falling from the window of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad at around 2 am on Wednesday.

While the probe is ongoing, preliminary findings point to multiple contributing factors, including prolonged withdrawal from society, strained family relationships, financial distress within the household, and what police describe as addiction to online content.

How The Three Gaziabad Girls Were Obsessed With Korean Culture

Investigators say the sisters were deeply immersed in Korean culture, particularly K-dramas and K-pop.

The girls had created a social media account using Korean-style names – Maria, Aliza and Cindy. The account had gained significant traction, attracting nearly 2,000 followers.

According to police, the girls consistently used these alternate identities within what investigators described as a “self-contained world.”

Reports mention that their immersion in Korean culture became central to their daily lives and sense of identity.

Father of The Three Ghaziabad Girls In Huge Debt

The father of three minor girls, Chetan Kumar, reportedly faced a debt of Rs 2 crore. The situation has worsened to such a level that he sold his mobile phones to pay his electricity bill, according to the police. Kumar threatened his daughters that he would marry them off. However, the sister retorted, saying that they will not marry because they “are not Indian but Korean,” according to the reports.

An eight-page handwritten note recovered from the apartment has provided investigators with insight into the girls’ state of mind. Police say the diary reflects emotional distance from family members and a sense of being misunderstood.

‘Suicide Note’ Reveals The Disturbing State of Affairs At Ghaziabad Home

The note revealed that the sisters felt alienated from their household and explicitly stated that they did not “like” their half-brother or other relatives, believing that no one around them understood their deep affection for Korean culture.

The girls referred to their half-brother only as “bhai” and did not mention him by name. One of the most unsettling lines in the diary read, “Will you stop us from going to Korea?”

Distress Over Restricted Access to Online Korean Content

Police said the sisters shared a single mobile phone, which they used primarily to watch K-dramas. They also watched Korean shows and movies on television.

The diary further stated that the girls admired not only Korea but also China, Japan and Thailand, and expressed affection for people from those countries. According to police, the sisters wrote that they were upset because they could not go and live in those places.

Tensions in the household reportedly escalated in the days leading up to their deaths after their father sold the mobile phone for ₹3,500. Police believe the decision may have been driven by financial stress.

About 10 days before the incident, the father also discovered the girls’ social media account and deleted it, confiscating their phone in the process.

Years of Social Withdrawal and School Dropout

Investigators found that the sisters had been largely disconnected from the outside world for several years. Police said they stopped attending school around 2020.

The eldest sister had studied up to Class 7, the middle one up to Class 5, and the youngest up to Class 3. Since then, they reportedly had minimal interaction with others, including their own brother.

The girls rarely stepped outside their home and had no known friends in the neighbourhood, reinforcing concerns about prolonged isolation.

The Family Angle

Police are also examining the family’s complex domestic structure as part of the investigation.

While earlier reports suggested the father had been married twice, police are now verifying whether he may have entered into a third marriage. The eldest daughter, aged 16, and a 13-year-old son are children from his first marriage.

The two younger girls, aged 14 and 11, were born to his second wife, who is also the younger sister of his first wife. A four-year-old girl also lives in the household and is allegedly the child of a third wife, who is said to be another sister of the first two women. This aspect of the case is still being verified, according to reports citing officials.

All family members lived together in a three-bedroom flat.

