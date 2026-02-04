‘We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans’: What Drove 3 Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad Suicide Incident After Online Game Obsession?

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Ghaziabad, three minor sisters lost their lives after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in the early hours of Tuesday. The midnight tragedy, which unfolded around 2:15 am in the Loni area, has sparked urgent questions as police investigate a possible link to an online task-based game, raising fresh concerns over the dark side of digital gaming and its impact on young minds.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atul Kumar Singh, stated that the deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The ACP further stated that the minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead.

How Online Game Angle Become Deadly?

“The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) received information at approximately 2:15 am that three girls had jumped from the balcony from 9th floor in Bharat City, located in the Tilamod police station area, and had died at the scene. Upon reaching the scene and conducting an investigation, it was confirmed that the three girls, identified as Nishika (approximately 16 years old), Prachi (approximately 14 years old), and Pakhi (approximately 12 years old), daughters of Chetan Kumar, had died due to the fall. They were taken by ambulance to the 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared all three girls dead. The police are conducting further legal proceedings,” the ACP said.

The reason behind the incident is not yet known. However, it is being said that they used to play an online task-based game.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

(Inputs from ANI)

