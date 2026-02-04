Who Hit BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother? Pune Hit-and-Run Leaves Her Seriously Injured As Driver Flees

On Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that his mother had been seriously wounded after a driver deliberately crashed into her in Pune, and asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Poonawala posted a sequence of posts on social media platform X, claiming that an unknown individual had purposely driven a car into his mother and escaped. He termed the event as disconcerting and requested the authorities to take immediate measures.

What Did BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala Say?

Giving information about the accident, Poonawala wrote that his mother was going to have an operation very soon and asked people to pray to her. A few hours ago, an extremely nasty human being drove his car over my mom on purpose and she was seriously injured, he added, and he ran away. Venting his frustrations and agony, he also said that the sight of his mother suffering at this point in her life had badly upset him. He also posted a photo of the hospital where his mother was on a bed with a medical monitoring apparatus but her face was not visible.







Identifying the Pune City Police, the Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Chief Minister Office, Poonawalla requested the officials to make sure the accused is found and taken to law. He wrote in another post, “I wish that Pune City Police will arrest him and ensure he does not escape with this crime.

Who Hit BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother?

His brother Tehseen Poonawala, in a different update, posted CCTV footage which he claimed was captured during the time his mother was struck by the car.

WTF is going on ? My mom a senior citizen went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away ! Really wtf . @Shehzad_Ind @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/rvR95r2u5l — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 3, 2026







He said that the act seemed intentional and was performed when she stood at the side of their car at a petrol pump. Pune Police is yet to issue an official press statement on the incident with more investigations underway.

