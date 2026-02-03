LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, BJP’s choice and ex-Speaker, set to be new CM of violence-hit Manipur post President’s Rule.

Yumnam Khemchand. (Photo: X)
Yumnam Khemchand. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 3, 2026 20:26:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislature party leader during a crucial Manipur Legislative Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. The decision comes just days before the end of President’s Rule in the violence-hit northeastern state, signalling the BJP’s move to restore an elected government in Manipur.

Sources said the meeting in the national capital will be followed by consultations with NDA partners from Manipur. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed that NDA allies have been invited to Delhi for discussions. “All NDA partners have been invited. Let’s hope for a positive response. The government is a continuing process,” Biren Singh told reporters.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister amid months of intermittent ethnic violence between the Kuki Zo and Meitei communities. The central rule was later extended by Parliament in August 2025 for another six months.

You Might Be Interested In

Amid efforts to restore political stability, the Union Home Ministry in December extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry probing the Manipur ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023. The commission has been directed to submit its report “as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026,” examining both the causes of the violence and the administrative response.

Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh?

A seasoned BJP leader, Yumnam Khemchand Singh has held several key positions in Manipur politics. He was elected as an MLA from the Singjamei constituency in both 2017 and 2022.

During his first term, Khemchand served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly until 2022. After retaining his seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, he joined the second N Biren Singh Cabinet as a minister. He handled important portfolios including Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Education.

Khemchand continued in the Cabinet until February 2025, when President’s Rule was declared in the state.

BJP’s Choice to Lead Manipur After Crisis

By choosing Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the legislature party leader, the BJP has signalled its preference for an experienced hand with administrative and legislative experience to steer Manipur out of its prolonged crisis. His tenure as Speaker and Cabinet minister is seen as an asset at a time when the state is seeking political stability and governance continuity.

With NDA partners expected to deliberate on government formation soon, Khemchand is now set to take charge as the new Chief Minister once President’s Rule is lifted, marking the return of an elected BJP-led government in Manipur.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Pune In Just 48 Minutes: Railway Minister Gives BIG Update, Proposes High-Speed Bullet Train That Could Make Travel Easier- All You Need To Know

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 8:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: manipurManipur new CMWho is Yumnam KhemchandYumnam Khemchand Singh

RELATED News

Mumbai-Pune In Just 48 Minutes: Railway Minister Gives BIG Update, Proposes High-Speed Bullet Train That Could Make Travel Easier- All You Need To Know

‘No Compromise On Farmers’: India Draws Red Lines, Rejects Claims On Agriculture, Dairy Concessions In India-US Trade Deal

Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine ‘VIP’ Involvement

Meet Deepak Kumar: Hindu Man Draws Big Praise Nationwide, Becomes Social Media Star For Protecting Muslim Trader In Uttarakhand

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

LATEST NEWS

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Alina Amir Shocking Viral MMS Video: What The Pakistani Social Media Influencer Said About ‘5-Minute Clip’ And How To Recognise Fake Links

U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, 4 Indian Players To Watch Out For In Semifinal Against Afghanistan

Ikka Teaser: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Reunite 28 Years After Border But For A Face Off In Netflix’s Gripping Courtroom Drama

Merino Showcases an Integrated Laminate and Board Solution at Matecia 2026 East Edition

HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

Exteremist Vandalism? Mahatma Gandhi 420 KG Bronze Statue Cut Into Pieces, Stolen In Melbourne As India Raises Strong Objection- WATCH

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule
Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule
Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule
Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

QUICK LINKS