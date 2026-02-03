Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislature party leader during a crucial Manipur Legislative Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. The decision comes just days before the end of President’s Rule in the violence-hit northeastern state, signalling the BJP’s move to restore an elected government in Manipur.

Sources said the meeting in the national capital will be followed by consultations with NDA partners from Manipur. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed that NDA allies have been invited to Delhi for discussions. “All NDA partners have been invited. Let’s hope for a positive response. The government is a continuing process,” Biren Singh told reporters.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister amid months of intermittent ethnic violence between the Kuki Zo and Meitei communities. The central rule was later extended by Parliament in August 2025 for another six months.

Amid efforts to restore political stability, the Union Home Ministry in December extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry probing the Manipur ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023. The commission has been directed to submit its report “as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026,” examining both the causes of the violence and the administrative response.

Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh?

A seasoned BJP leader, Yumnam Khemchand Singh has held several key positions in Manipur politics. He was elected as an MLA from the Singjamei constituency in both 2017 and 2022.

During his first term, Khemchand served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly until 2022. After retaining his seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, he joined the second N Biren Singh Cabinet as a minister. He handled important portfolios including Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Education.

Khemchand continued in the Cabinet until February 2025, when President’s Rule was declared in the state.

BJP’s Choice to Lead Manipur After Crisis

By choosing Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the legislature party leader, the BJP has signalled its preference for an experienced hand with administrative and legislative experience to steer Manipur out of its prolonged crisis. His tenure as Speaker and Cabinet minister is seen as an asset at a time when the state is seeking political stability and governance continuity.

With NDA partners expected to deliberate on government formation soon, Khemchand is now set to take charge as the new Chief Minister once President’s Rule is lifted, marking the return of an elected BJP-led government in Manipur.

(With ANI Inputs)

