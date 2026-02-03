Mumbai-Pune In Just 48 Minutes: Railway Minister Gives BIG Update, Proposes High-Speed Bullet Train That Could Make Travel Easier- All You Need To Know

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a massive Rs 23,926 crore railway budget for Maharashtra on Monday, unveiling plans for high-speed rail corridors, freight connectivity, and state-wide railway modernisation.

The proposed Mumbai-Pune bullet train aims to cut travel time drastically, connecting the two cities in just 48 minutes.

Mumbai-Pune Travel Time Slashed

Speaking about the Mumbai-Pune corridor, Vaishnaw said, “The travel time will be significantly slashed between Mumbai and Pune to just 48 minutes. People can commute easily between the two cities for work and return the same day.”

The high-speed rail corridor promises a seamless and convenient travel experience for daily commuters and business travelers alike.

Pune-Hyderabad Corridor to Boost Connectivity

The new plan also includes a Pune-Hyderabad high-speed corridor. Vaishnaw noted, “Both Pune and Hyderabad are major IT, electronics, and manufacturing hubs.

Connecting them with a bullet train network will reduce travel time to just one hour fifty-five minutes and benefit commuters immensely.”

Route Details and Operations

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Pune, outlined the route: “The Mumbai-Pune corridor will pass through Lonavala, Pune, Daund, and later connect Secunderabad.” Initially, bullet train services will run every one to two hours.

Over time, the frequency will increase, mirroring international systems like Tokyo-Osaka, where trains run every 15-20 minutes during peak hours.

Economic Impact of Bullet Train Projects

Vaishnaw highlighted the broader economic benefits, citing examples from Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. “Bullet train projects attract industries, create townships, IT parks, food parks, and textile hubs, boosting employment and economic activity,” he said.

The ambitious plan also includes constructing 132 new railway stations across Maharashtra.

Infrastructure Preparations for Major Events

The railway ministry is also gearing up for major religious gatherings such as the Nashik Kumbh Mela. Vaishnaw said, “Exhaustive facilities are being planned for Nashik, Ujjain, Godavari, and Kumbakonam.” Shirdi’s Sainagar station will see three new rail lines added to accommodate pilgrims, with capacity upgrades expected within six months.

New Freight Corridors to Boost Trade

The Rs 1.70 lakh crore ongoing projects include a new East-West dedicated freight corridor connecting Vadhavan port. Vaishnaw stated, “Vadhavan port is poised to become one of the largest ports globally. The new corridor will connect it to the country’s hinterland, enhancing trade efficiency.”

Konkan Railway Overhaul

To improve coastal connectivity, Vaishnaw emphasized upgrading the Konkan Railway. “Projects include doubling tracks, strengthening tunnels, renewing old tracks, and installing advanced KAVACH safety systems. The DPR is complete and awaiting approval,” he said.

With the proposed bullet train corridors, Maharashtra is set to experience a transport revolution. The Mumbai-Pune route alone could redefine daily commuting, slashing travel time to under an hour and promoting economic growth across the state.

