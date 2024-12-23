3 Suspects On Grenade Attack Killed In Police Encounter: Pilibhit

Assam's ongoing efforts to combat child marriage reached a significant milestone with the third phase of its crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of 416 individuals.

In a significant development, three individuals suspected of being involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab, were killed in a police encounter in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning. The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur.

The encounter occurred in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit, where a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police confronted the suspects. According to Amitabh Yash, the Director General of Law and Order for Uttar Pradesh Police, the trio sustained severe injuries during the gunfight and were immediately transported to CHC Puranpur for medical attention. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

In addition to the suspects’ bodies, police recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition from the scene. Following the encounter, Yash confirmed that the situation in the area was now under control and that legal proceedings were underway.

In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party. This terror module is involved in grenade attacks at… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 23, 2024

Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against a ‘Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module’. He clarified that the suspects were part of this terror group, which is believed to be responsible for several grenade attacks on police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The joint operation led to a gunfight after the suspects opened fire on the police team.

Yadav also mentioned that investigations are ongoing to fully uncover the activities of the terror module, with the recovered weapons providing vital clues in the case. The Punjab police are continuing their efforts to dismantle the module’s network.

