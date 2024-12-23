Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

3 Suspects On Grenade Attack Killed In Police Encounter: Pilibhit

Assam's ongoing efforts to combat child marriage reached a significant milestone with the third phase of its crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of 416 individuals.

3 Suspects On Grenade Attack Killed In Police Encounter: Pilibhit

In a significant development, three individuals suspected of being involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab, were killed in a police encounter in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning. The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur.

The encounter occurred in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit, where a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police confronted the suspects. According to Amitabh Yash, the Director General of Law and Order for Uttar Pradesh Police, the trio sustained severe injuries during the gunfight and were immediately transported to CHC Puranpur for medical attention. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

In addition to the suspects’ bodies, police recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition from the scene. Following the encounter, Yash confirmed that the situation in the area was now under control and that legal proceedings were underway.

Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against a ‘Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module’. He clarified that the suspects were part of this terror group, which is believed to be responsible for several grenade attacks on police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The joint operation led to a gunfight after the suspects opened fire on the police team.

Yadav also mentioned that investigations are ongoing to fully uncover the activities of the terror module, with the recovered weapons providing vital clues in the case. The Punjab police are continuing their efforts to dismantle the module’s network.

Also Read: More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

Filed under

Khalistani attack

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Daniel Duggan? Ex Fighter Pilot Accused Of Training Chinese Military To Be Extradited To US

Who Is Daniel Duggan? Ex Fighter Pilot Accused Of Training Chinese Military To Be Extradited...

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again To Table CAG Reports

BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again To Table CAG Reports

Entertainment

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox